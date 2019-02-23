Ligonier Valley Writers will visit art exhibits for inspiration

Members of the public are invited to join the Ligonier Valley Writers March 3 as the nonprofit group seeks inspiration for memoir pieces while exploring exhibits at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

The writing workshop and art tour are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

The program will draw in part upon the exhibition “Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts” that is on display through March 10 in the museum’s Cantilever Gallery. The show’s 32 quilts, created by as many different artists, represent variations on a pattern that features four circles — or bull’s-eyes — set in a grid of four blocks.

The museum visit will begin in a first-floor studio, where Ligonier Valley Writers President Jim Busch will lead an exercise in stitching together memories.

“Traditional quilts are a blend of art and memory,” Busch noted in a press release. “Our grandmothers carefully stored away bits and pieces of fabric from old garments to craft warm quilts that also told the story of their lives and their family.”

Judith Gallagher, publicity director for the writers group, will share a Victorian crazy quilt made in 1891 by the women of the Stahlstown Methodist Church as a present for her grandparents, Dr. Emory and Elizabeth Blackburn, when they moved to Latrobe.

After a tour conducted by a museum educator, writing coaches will offer advice, answer questions and help writers polish their memoir piece. Participants will have a chance to share their writing with the group, and snacks will be served.

Those planning to attend should register by Thursday via email to jgallagher@LHTOT. The cost is $10 for LVW or museum members, $15 for all others. Payment in cash or check can be made at the event.

Participants may choose to stay for a free performance, “Celebrating Quilts, Music and Movement,” presented from 2 to 3:30 p.m. by faculty and students from the dance, musical theater and music programs at Seton Hill University.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .