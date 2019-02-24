Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh region looks to add to its Oscars cache
Movies/TV

Pittsburgh region looks to add to its Oscars cache

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, February 24, 2019 7:30 a.m
782128_web1_OscarsStatue
Submitted
The 91st Academy Awards will be handed out Feb. 24, 2019.
782128_web1_Film_Box_Office_57747.jpg-c5c71.1
Disney, Marvel Studios
Chadwick Boseman in a scene from “Black Panther.”
782128_web1_AudreyHep
Submitted
Audrey Hepburn, seen in her iconic film role in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Need a rooting interest to get into the 2019 Academy Awards? Think local.

Some household names with ties to Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania have won Oscars for their on-screen performances, including Michael Keaton (Robinson), Holly Hunter (Carnegie Mellon University graduate), Shirley Jones (Charleroi-born, Smithton-raised), Frances McDormand (Monessen) and Jimmy Stewart (Indiana).

A number of others with local connections have been heralded with Academy Awards for their work, though recognized for talents that often shine outside the center-spotlight.

Mt. Lebanon native Jay Hart is nominated for Best Production Design for “Black Panther.” He previously received nominations for his work on “L.A. Confidential” (1993) and “Pleasantville” (1998).

Here’s a look at some of the region’s other Oscar-winning talent:

Joe Letteri (Aliquippa, Beaver County)

Won best achievement in visual effects for “Avatar” (2010), “King Kong” (2005), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004), and “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2003)

Jay Livingston (McDonald, Washington County)

Won best music, original song, for “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1957), “Captain Carey, U.S.A.” (1951), and “The Paleface” (1949)

Henry Mancini (West Aliquippa, Beaver County)

Won best original song for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961) and “Days of Wine and Roses” (1962). Also won best score for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Victor Victoria” (1982)

Christopher Allen Nelson (Pittsburgh)

Won best achievement in makeup and hairstyling for “Suicide Squad” (2016)

Trent Reznor (Mercer, Mercer County)

Won original score for “The Social Network” (2010)

Leo Robin (Pittsburgh)

Won best original song for “The Big Broadcast of 1938” (1939)

