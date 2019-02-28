Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh’s Bunker Projects will feature Canadian artist’s work | TribLIVE.com
Art & Museums

Pittsburgh’s Bunker Projects will feature Canadian artist’s work

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:58 a.m
815455_web1_gtr-liv-bunkerart-022819
Submitted
“Things As They Are,” a solo exhibition by artist-in-residence Morgan Rose Free of Montreal, Canada, will open March 1 at Bunker Projects in Pittsburgh.

About an hour ago

“Things As They Are,” a solo exhibition of sculptures, assemblages and installation by artist-in-residence Morgan Rose Free, will open with a March 1 reception at Bunker Projects in Pittsburgh.

The reception is set for 7-10 p.m. at the artist-run nonprofit residency and experimental gallery at 5106 Penn Ave.

“Free’s installation flips and exaggerates perceptions of the ordinary. Through her assemblage based sculptures, the floor of the gallery suddenly becomes a portal to the sky, or rather, many skies by reflecting hundreds of photographs taken by the artist. By reclaiming the visual plane in which one would usually engage in to look down at your phone, these sculptures encourage deliberate observation and bodily awareness,” according to a Bunker Projects statement.

Free is a Montreal, Canada-based artist predominantly working in sculptural assemblage and installation. She has exhibited in Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Baltimore and Chicago. She received her MFA in Sculpture/Dimensional Studies from Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y., in 2017.

The exhibition runs through March 29. An artist talks is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 17.

Details: bunkerprojects.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Museums
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.