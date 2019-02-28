Pittsburgh’s Bunker Projects will feature Canadian artist’s work

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

“Things As They Are,” a solo exhibition of sculptures, assemblages and installation by artist-in-residence Morgan Rose Free, will open with a March 1 reception at Bunker Projects in Pittsburgh.

The reception is set for 7-10 p.m. at the artist-run nonprofit residency and experimental gallery at 5106 Penn Ave.

“Free’s installation flips and exaggerates perceptions of the ordinary. Through her assemblage based sculptures, the floor of the gallery suddenly becomes a portal to the sky, or rather, many skies by reflecting hundreds of photographs taken by the artist. By reclaiming the visual plane in which one would usually engage in to look down at your phone, these sculptures encourage deliberate observation and bodily awareness,” according to a Bunker Projects statement.

Free is a Montreal, Canada-based artist predominantly working in sculptural assemblage and installation. She has exhibited in Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Baltimore and Chicago. She received her MFA in Sculpture/Dimensional Studies from Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y., in 2017.

The exhibition runs through March 29. An artist talks is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 17.

Details: bunkerprojects.org

