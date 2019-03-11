Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pop abstractionist’s artwork to show in Greensburg’s Headkeeper | TribLIVE.com
Art & Museums

Pop abstractionist’s artwork to show in Greensburg’s Headkeeper

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 11, 2019 11:46 a.m
A piece by pop abstractionist Zach Sierocki of Ligonier, whose works will show in The Headkeeper Tapas Bar in Greensburg beginning on March 16.

“American Idol” veteran Aubrey Burchell will entertain during the March 16 opening of “Graveyard Shift,” a solo art exhibition by pop abstractionist Zach Sierocki, at The Headkeeper Tapas Bar in Greensburg.

The event is set for 6-8 p.m. in the restaurant at 618 S. Main St.

“Graveyard Shift” is a collection of the Ligonier artist’s recent work, which has been on display at Locality Gallery in Bedford, Bedford County. Following a month-long stint at The Headkeeper, the show will move to Square Cafe in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood.

The 30 pieces combine “abstract with pop culture icons, a small collection of photography edits, and a glimpse of future projects,” Sierocki says. “Growing up with these characters from movies, TV shows and comics, there starts to form a relationship with us the viewers. My goal is to enhance that connection using color and the force of abstract.”

Sierocki, the Christian education coordinator at Heritage United Methodist Church in Ligonier, was voted second-best visual artist in Pittsburgh in 2017 by Pittsburgh City Paper. He took third place in 2018.

Details: 724-838-7439 or theheadkeeper.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | More A and E | Museums
