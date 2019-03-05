Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art hosts Ligonier Easter egg hunt

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Children of all ages are invited to hop on over to the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, 1 Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, on April 13, for the museum’s third annual Easter egg hunt.

The 1 p.m. event will be held rain or shine.

Eggs will be hidden throughout the museum’s gardens and lawn, staff members say.

“We will have eggs galore in our beautiful gardens that will just be starting to show the first signs of spring. Our young guests can exchange their eggs for a wide variety of toys and treats, and we’ll also be offering hands-on art activities, face painting and more,” says site coordinator Kristin Miller.

Reservations are requested, as is a $1 donation per family.

Details: 724-238-6015

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .