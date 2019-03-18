Willow Hill bringing country pop sound to The Westmoreland

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Country pop duo Willow Hill will play from 6:30-9 p.m. March 20 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

The husband-and-wife duo of C.T. and Alexandra Fields puts a “modern twist on a classic country sound: infusing quirky fun-loving energy, heartfelt storytelling, and a captivating live show that has made them a go-to for major events and festivals,” the museum says.

The Greensburg couple, who recently completed a Virgin Islands tour, should be familiar to local music lovers as the core of “swagger rock” band Lovebettie, once named a “Band to Watch” by Rolling Stone.

Willow Hill recorded their debut EP, “Highway One,” in 2018 at Nashville’s historic Benchmark Studios.

Their show at The Westmoreland is part of the museum’s Great American Music concert series. Up next will be Latin American rhythms with Gavas Beat on May 15.

Each concert features cash bar with beer, wine, soft drinks and specialty cocktails; and food available for purchase from Elegant Catering.

Admission is $25 non-members, $20 for members, $5 students with ID and free for children under 18.

For tickets, call 888-718-4253 or visit thewestmoreland.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .