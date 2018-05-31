Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Clarks will release its 10th album of original material "Madly In Love At The End Of The World" June 8. The album is a lively ride down a rural lane, laced with love, mourning and questions about where it all goes from here.

With a career spanning almost 32 years — with all original members, the band will celebrate with a show on June 16 at Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Just a few weeks until @theclarks kick off our summer on the outdoor stage on June 16th - Presented by @DVERADIO ! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/qc5xztbFlg pic.twitter.com/19T0irFr8J — Stage AE (@Stage_AE) May 26, 2018

June marks the 30th anniversary of the group's first release, "I'll Tell You What Man."

Early on, The Clarks were once described as a bunch of out-of-tune country hicks. The band members took offense to the comments, saying they were never country hicks.

The four original members Scott Blasey, vocals and acoustic guitar; Rob James, 6 and 12-string electric guitars, vocals; Greg Joseph, bass and vocals; and David Minarik, drums and vocals are joined by fellow touring mates Gary Jacob, Skip Sanders and Noah Minarik.

"We've never had more fun composing and recording songs," says Joseph, in a news release. "With our storied recording history, it's really heartening to know that music can still captivate the band as much as it has on this album."

With a highlight reel that includes the "Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Simpsons" The Clarks are enjoying their stage time together now more than ever.

"It's one big extended family, " says James in a news release. "Dave's son Noah plays on this album, and with us live, so saying that isn't just a metaphor. It's fact."

Details: clarksonline.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.