Music

Pittsburgh Festival Opera to reimagine Puccini classic as 'La Boheme Warhola'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 2, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Pittsburgh Festival Opera will present 'La Boheme Warhola,' a reimaging of Puccini's classic 'La Boheme' set in the 1960s milieu of Pittsburgh native and pop artist Andy Warhol's New York studio, The Factory.
Pittsburgh Festival Opera will open its 41st season with a reimagining of Giacomo Puccini's classic “La Boheme,” which tells the story of four friends living a Bohemian lifestyle in an 1800s Parisian garret.

“La Bohème Warhola,” set in a new era and influenced by one of Pittsburgh's most famous natives, artist Andy Warhol, will open at 7:30 p.m. July 6 at the Winchester Thurston School in Shadyside.

“Pittsburgh Festival Opera's new production sets the action in the revolutionary artistic ambience of New York City in the 1960s, specifically Andy Warhol's famous Factory,” according to a release.

The production stars Jonathan Tetelman and Jessica Sandidge as the ill-fated lovers, Rudolph and Mimi. It is directed by Louisa Proske and conducted and arranged by Daniel Schlosberg, with orchestrations co-commissioned with Heartbeat Opera in New York City.

An opening night party will follow the first performance. Subsequent performances will be 2 p.m. July 8 and 7:30 p.m. July 12, 14 and 19 in the school at 555 Morewood Ave.

“La Bohème Warhola” is sung in English, with surtitles.

Tickets from $25 to $65 and can be purchased at pittsburghfestivalopera.org.

Pittsburgh Festival Opera, founded in 1978 as Opera Theater of Pittsburgh, presents innovative opera, including American works, reinterpretations of older works and new works, the release says. The company focuses on diversity in programming and casting, crossing boundaries, bringing together talents from all the arts, encouraging new talent and broadening audiences through outreach and education.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

