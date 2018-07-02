Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

The Clarks added as festival-closing headliners at Vine Rewind

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 2, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
The Clarks
Richard Frollini photo
The Clarks

Updated 6 hours ago

Pittsburgh rock staple The Clarks have been added as the closing headliner for Vine Rewind, a two-day music festival and block party happening in the city's Strip District neighborhood July 28 and 29.

The festival is hosted by the winery as well as local nonprofit Strip District Neighbors, whose members work to promote economic development while preserving the character of the Strip District.

Live music will run from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on July 28, and from noon to 9:30 p.m. on July 29.

“Last year's Vine Rewind was the best kind of reunion you could hope to attend,” said John Schisler from the band New Invisible Joy, which will return for this year's festival at 8:15 p.m. on July 28. “Friends, fans — people we hadn't seen in years — welcoming us back on stage, and we felt like we picked up right where we left off.”

Two outdoor stages will be set up along Penn Avenue. Food will be available from Edgar's Best Tacos, Blowfish BBQ, BRGR and Backwoods BBQ, with drinks from Straub and Pittsburgh Winery.

“What a great crowd, great music all night long, in one of Pittsburgh's greatest neighborhoods, the Strip District,” Schisler said. “Can't wait to do it all over again this summer.”

For more, see PittsburghWinery.com or VineRewindPGH.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

