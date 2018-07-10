Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Band Jam celebrates two days of local original music

Rex Rutkoski | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

To Jeannette's Rob Roush, the best thing about the annual Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival is its commitment to original music.

“There is plenty of love for cover bands in this area, but not a lot of support for original music,” says the veteran musician, one of the singer-songwriters nominated for this year's “Grassy Award,” which will be presented at the festive July 13-14 weekend at Cooper Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.

Family-friend weekend

The all-ages, family-friendly event features more than 20 regional bands representing a variety of genres.

“It's really a shame. I wonder how many more amazing writers there would be around if more people encouraged the original scene,” says Roush, who performs solo as Acoustic Fingers, on acoustic guitar. “That's why people should attend: for original music you won't hear anywhere else.

“This is not ‘bathroom break' music,” he says. “These are real musicians making real music that will surprise you and make you a believer in the original scene.”

A varied repertoire

Roush, who sometimes performs with a band at other venues, delivers a repertoire that ranges from blues, rock and folk to progressive, melodic and pop-flavored sounds. He can be expected to include material from his new CD, “Look Before You Leap.”

Roush, scheduled to play at 5 p.m. July 14, made his Band Jam debut last year.

“I loved the positive vibe of everyone there. It's all about recognizing talent that's right under your nose,” he says.

Solid commitment to local musicians

West Deer's John Vento, performing at this year's Band Jam at 7 p.m. July 13 without the Nied's Hotel Band, also appreciates the commitment to local original music

“It's great music across the board,” he assures. “The sponsoring ‘The Rock Station (97.7 FM and 977rocks.com),' supports local musicians like none other, and the venue is warm and folks are so nice.”

Vento has been working with David Granati of the Granati Brothers for nearly two years on a major concept album.

“We are in the home stretch, with release by this fall,” he reports.

Mia was the first

Utah Burgess of Buffalo Township, musician, radio host and promoter whose Shady Lady Productions is presenting Band Jam, founded the festival in 2007 at the Syria Shrine Center in Harmar.

“Our very first performer was (Hyde Park's) Mia Z,” he says. She went on to national fame on NBC Television's “The Voice.”

One of the most diverse line-ups

“We kind of consider this year's lineup one of our most diverse, from singer/songwriter solo performances, through rock, country, bluegrass, acoustic, blues, hard rock and metal,” he says.

Among returning bands is the New Kensington-Oakmont-based Red Room Effect, a rock-funk outfit.

“They wowed us so much last year, we made them the Saturday night (10 p.m. July 14) headliner this year,” Burgess says

He often tells people that “local music is the best value for your entertainment dollar.”

At $20 in advance, the total price for admission to both days of this festival, with kids 17 and under free, it is as good as it gets, Burgess says.

No mistake at this lake

Burgess says he fell in love with the natural amphitheater at Cooper's Lake.

“It is perfect for our event. The facilities are top rate, from the incredible camp store to clean bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, and grounds,” he explains. “There are over 400 acres to camp and play on, including a lake for fishing and canoeing. And it is also very easy to get to, right off the I-79/422 exchange.”

From belly dancing to beer

Side activities include food and craft vendors, hula hooping, Friday night wine tent, Saturday beer tent and “Belly Dance by Malissa” (of the Kiski Valley) .

“If you want to come and sit at a great outdoor location on a blanket or chair and listen to music that is as good as anything on the national scene, and let your kids run wild and enjoy the music, without borrowing against your house to be there, this is the place to be,” Burgess says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Musician Rob Roush of Jeannette, who performs solo as Acoustic Fingers, is in the lineup the annual Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival, which showcases original music, set for July 13-14 at at Cooper Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.
Submitted
Musician Rob Roush of Jeannette, who performs solo as Acoustic Fingers, is in the lineup the annual Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival, which showcases original music, set for July 13-14 at at Cooper Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.
Red Room Effect, a New Kensington-Oakmont-based rock-funk outfit, is on the bill for the July 13-14 Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival at Cooper Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.
Stacy Yvanek
Red Room Effect, a New Kensington-Oakmont-based rock-funk outfit, is on the bill for the July 13-14 Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival at Cooper Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.
Jeannette musician Rob Roush says the best thing about the annual Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival is its commitment to original music.
Jeannette musician Rob Roush says the best thing about the annual Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival is its commitment to original music.
Musician Rob Roush of Jeannette has been nominated for a 'Grassy Award' for this year's Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival, set for July 13-14 at Cooper Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.
Submitted
Musician Rob Roush of Jeannette has been nominated for a 'Grassy Award' for this year's Band Jam Grass Roots Music Festival, set for July 13-14 at Cooper Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me