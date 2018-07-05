Country singer Kip Moore to headline Steelers Kickoff Concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Country singer Kip Moore will headline the 2018 Steelers Kickoff Concert, set for Sept. 14 at Stage AE Outdoors on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Special guests will be The Wild Feathers and Jameson Rodgers.

The annual concert traditionally precedes the season's first regular season home game.

Moore's current single is “Last Shot,” a track from his third studio album, “Slowheart.”

“Slowheart” made multiple “Best Of” lists in 2017, including Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, UpRoxx, Bobby Bones Show, Taste Of Country, Sounds Like Nashville, The Boot, PopMatters and Whiskey Riff, according to a release.

The Wild Feathers are country rock band from Nashville. Jameson Rodgers is a country singer from Mississippi.

The yearly Kickoff Concert, presented by UPMC and PNC, also will feature numerous Steelers events and activities. Full details will be announced later.

Tickets starting at $37.50 will go on sale via TicketMaster at 10 a.m. July 11. Price at the door will be $40.

On show day, gates at Stage AE will open at 6 p.m.

Details: heinzfield.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.