Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Trio Phonon to wrap up Westmoreland Symphony's summer chamber music series

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
A July 12 concert by Trio Phonon will wrap up the Westmoreland Symphony's summer chamber music series.
Pixabay
A July 12 concert by Trio Phonon will wrap up the Westmoreland Symphony's summer chamber music series.

Updated 9 hours ago

A July 12 concert by Trio Phonon will be the final installment of the Westmoreland Symphony's Summer Chamber Music Series.

The program, set for 7:30 p.m. in Unity Chapel at 114 Chapel Lane in Unity, includes:

• Claude Debussy: “Clair de Lune”

• Jacque Ibert: “Entr'acte”

• Maurice Ravel: “Sonatine en Trio”

• Johann Sebastian Bach/Jethro Tull: “Bourrée”

• Georg Philipp Telemann: “Sonata in D”

• Georges Bizet: “Carmen Act III, Entr'acte”

• Camille Saint-Saëns: “Carnival of the Animals, XIII, The Swan”

• Joseph Jongen: “Deux Pieces en Trio”

Trio Phonon members are Tom Godfrey, flute; Elisa Kohanski, cello, and Natalie Severson, harp.

Admission is $10.

Proceeds benefit the WSO Youth Orchestra Program. The series is underwritten by the Charles F. and Mary Esther Sawyer Music Fund of Latrobe Presbyterian Church.

Details: 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me