Trio Phonon to wrap up Westmoreland Symphony's summer chamber music series
Updated 9 hours ago
A July 12 concert by Trio Phonon will be the final installment of the Westmoreland Symphony's Summer Chamber Music Series.
The program, set for 7:30 p.m. in Unity Chapel at 114 Chapel Lane in Unity, includes:
• Claude Debussy: “Clair de Lune”
• Jacque Ibert: “Entr'acte”
• Maurice Ravel: “Sonatine en Trio”
• Johann Sebastian Bach/Jethro Tull: “Bourrée”
• Georg Philipp Telemann: “Sonata in D”
• Georges Bizet: “Carmen Act III, Entr'acte”
• Camille Saint-Saëns: “Carnival of the Animals, XIII, The Swan”
• Joseph Jongen: “Deux Pieces en Trio”
Trio Phonon members are Tom Godfrey, flute; Elisa Kohanski, cello, and Natalie Severson, harp.
Admission is $10.
Proceeds benefit the WSO Youth Orchestra Program. The series is underwritten by the Charles F. and Mary Esther Sawyer Music Fund of Latrobe Presbyterian Church.
Details: 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.