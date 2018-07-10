Michigan fife and drum corps plans Fort Ligonier performance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Michigan-based Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps will perform at 2 p.m. July 15 at Fort Ligonier.

The musicians, ranging in age from 12 to 18, will play music from the 17th to 20th centuries, with an emphasis on Revolutionary War tunes.

"The group wears the uniform of George Washington's Life Guard unit during the performance," said director James Predhomme in a release. "This is our first stop on a tour of other significant Washington-related sites that also include Valley Forge and Independence Hall."

The Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps comprises 40 to 50 students from Plymouth, Mich., and surrounding communities who practice year-round in preparation for their performance season. Members are dedicated to preserving the arts of color guard, fifing and drumming through performances at parades, historical and patriotic celebrations, concerts, cultural affairs and other civic events, the release says.

"The group performs at the fort about every four years, so I am always excited to hear when they are available to return," Executive Director Annie Urban said in the release.

The performance, planned for the upper fort parade grounds, will move into the history education center in case of inclement weather. It is included with the regular admission fee.

Details: 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org