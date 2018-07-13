Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller to release new album
Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller’s new album, “Swimming,” will be released Aug. 3 on Warner Bros. Records.
It is Miller’s first release since 2016’s “The Divine Feminine,” and also features the previously-released single, “Small Worlds.”
The new video, for the song “Self Care,” takes its cues from a memorable scene in Quentin Tarantino’s martial arts revenge film, “Kill Bill, Vol. 1,” showing Miller trapped inside a wooden coffin similar to the film’s protagonist . He eventually busts out, but we don’t want to spoil the video.
Miller, born Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood, and in addition to rapping is also a multi-instrumentalist and producer.
Click here to watch " Self Care " on YouTube (contains some cursing), and click here to pre-order " Swimming ."
