Music

Arts on the Allegheny offers entertaining contrasts: Sammy Kershaw and Donnie Iris

Rex Rutkoski | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 12:03 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

It will be a little bit country and a whole lot of rock ’n’ roll in this year’s Arts on the Allegheny season in Kittanning.

The first of two free riverside concerts is July 21 with country veteran Sammy Kershaw, part of the genre’s new traditionalist wave in the early ’90s, who brings a blend of honky tonk and Southern rock to the Murtha Amphitheater, Riverfront Park. The Hobbs Sisters open the show.

“I just love to tell stories. I love to play, and do live shows,” says Kershaw, who is the cousin to legendary Cajun fiddler Doug Kershaw.

“Me and my boys love to play live, that’s what we’re all about. I just would like people to know that I haven’t gone anywhere, and I’m still making new music, and I’m still singing the truth.”

On Aug. 25 Donnie Iris, in his celebratory 75th birthday year, plans to prove anew that the spirit of rock is not defined by a calendar. 13 Stories kicks off the evening.

Goal of the arts season

“One goal of Arts on the Allegheny is to present a diverse series, so there is something for all music tastes,” says Mary Ann Valasek, co-chair. “We haven’t had a country act in a while, so Sammy Kershaw will certainly fit the bill.”

He and Iris are making their series debut. “We decide to book artists based on requests from the public and genres of music. Name recognition helps to draw a crowd,” Valasek explains.

Adding to repertoire

Mark Avsec, co-founder, producer, songwriter and keyboardist of Donnie Iris and the Cruisers, says they have added many “new” older songs.

“The birthday shows (at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, earlier this year) re-motivated us to actually rehearse for a weekend and re-learn many of the ‘King Cool’ (album) songs and some others. So now we work them in the set as we see fit.”

Iris is psyched

Iris says he is having “a blast” doing them again. “I don’t ever remember playing in Kittanning. I’m really psyched up for this show. We’ve only been doing select shows this year and this one is gonna be over the top!” he promises.

For whatever reason, adds the artist, the music of Donnie Iris and the Cruisers touches people. “They relate to me. They are just like me, just good old Pittsburgh yinzers looking for me to rock their (butts) off once in a while! I freakin’ love them!”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

