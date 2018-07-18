Legendary John Prine brings new material to Pittsburgh

John Prine never felt he was making music for a particular age group.

“Music shouldn’t have an age thing on it,” says the beloved singer-songwriter, praised as an “American storyteller” and “American treasure,” writing and singing some of our most articulate and moving popular music.

There are powerful portraits such as “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and “Unwed Fathers” and irreverent social commentary of the likes of “Blow up Your TV” and “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You into Heaven Anymore.”

Fresh material

And there’s a brand-new album, “The Tree of Forgiveness,” his first collection of new material in 13 years, which impressively adds to his canon of songs that touch our hearts and spirits and make us smile. Veteran national observer of the music scene, writer-editor Mike Greenblatt, does not hold back on his praise for Prine in his interview this month in Goldmine, the music collector’s magazine, writing, “Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, Randy Newman and Kris Kristofferson are all in the conversation, but John Prine is America’s greatest living songwriter. Period.”

Prine may downplay the accolades he receives, but he does have a strong sense of how deeply his expression resonates with people. All of which takes him back to the subject of not trying to target a particular age group.

“You are making music for people’s ears,” he explains. “You shouldn’t make them feel they are too old or young to listen.”

He anticipates having a wide range of listeners in his Heinz Hall audience July 20.

He’ll be bringing his band, “a great five-piece” group, he says, that has been with him for almost 20 years. His crowds are getting younger, he says, and that, he implies, influences the repertoire on a particular evening. “There’s certain songs they should hear,” he says. He doesn’t ignore longtime fans either, “those who are still alive,” Prine, 71, quips.

Songs to expect

Recent shows have found him offering the new “When I Get to Heaven” and his classic “Paradise,” from his heralded 1971 self-titled debut album, as encores.

He has been opening with “Six O’Clock News,” from his debut record, and “Knockin’ on Your Screen Door” from “The Tree of Forgiveness.” He’s all for listeners bringing their own interpretations to the meaning of his material. He does admit that there is “a little bit of me” in the characters of his songs. He says it is special when something he has put into a song causes listeners to say, “That’s exactly how I feel.”

Sometimes, he says, “It’s not always real evident it will be that way. Sometimes it seems real odd that a thought you are writing about (will touch a universal nerve).”

When you find out a lot of people feel that same way, it makes you feel like you have more friends than you thought.” Music critic Gary Wikfors suggests that Prine transposes the absurdities of modern life into symbols that most of us can understand, “even under the burden of our civilization’s baggage.”

Prine’s personal baggage has included battling and surviving two serious cancer scares in 1998 and 2013. Despite that, he has maintained his sense of humor. That was developed at an early age, he explains, trying to avoid being beat up as a kid. “It’s really hard for a guy to punch you if he is laughing,” he reasons.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.