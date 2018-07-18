Eagles find a way to rock on, return to Pittsburgh

Joe Walsh is into some serious reflection.

“For a time,” recalls the former and present Eagle, “we were the best band on the planet.”

“The high point for me was ‘Hotel California (1976).’ We didn’t know what we were doing. We had no idea that album would affect the world. Besides album sales, it affected the world community and it was so special to people. It made us feel valid, creative spokesmen, not rock stars. It was an honor and a privilege to have done that.”

They remain one of the world’s premier rock units, survivors in many ways, returning to Pittsburgh to headline a concert at PPG Paints Arena on July 24, just across town from where they made their Pittsburgh debut in the early 1970s at the Stanley Theater. The marquee read “Eagles and Ramatam,” the latter a band that included female guitarist and composer April Lawton, along with Jimi Hendrix drummer Mitch Mitchell and former Iron Butterfly guitarist Mike Pinera.

“I remember talking with the Eagles when they were on stage doing a sound check. They reminded me of a country band. They were a little twangie,” recalls promoter Rich Engler, who with partner Pat DiCesare, booked the concert.

Those country influences, blending creatively with rock, sustained them. And it still defines them today, reflected in the Eagles new touring line-up after the 2016 death of guitarist Glenn Frey.

New Eagles take flight

Deacon Frey is carrying on for his father. Don Henley says having Deacon, who possesses admirable composure, in the band is the only way it made ethical sense to him to keep the Eagles going. And the addition of acclaimed country singer, guitarist and songwriter Vince Gill, an early Eagles fan, was a natural fit, Henley says. “He’s extraordinary and he’s have a really good time with us,” he adds.

Hell remained hot

The Eagles’ first reunion in the ’90s was no less than the tour that the members, fractionalized by dissent, said would happen only if a meteorological phenomenon of Biblical proportions took place: in other words, if hell froze over.

He, and they, are not the same old Joe, suggests Walsh.

“In the Eagles we could do anything we wanted, so we did,” the veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist recalled of those roller coaster years of emotion in the band in the mid- and late ’70s.

Time on their side

Time also has matured and healed.

“I just want to show people I’m a valid spokesman for the art form I represent,” he explained. “I’ve been full circle. I’ve been rich a couple times, poor a couple of times. It’s important that some of us old-timers keep fighting for the art form.” Don Henley said the Eagles are happy their music, and they, have survived. That’s no easy feat in this industry, he reminded.

The Eagles’ body of music has mirrored the joys and angst of modern times. This band, which has been referred to as the Southern California Beatles, delivered the message for the age: Life is not always a peaceful, easy feeling; nor is it an existence in which the thrill is always gone. Henley said that back when they were accused of being hopeless and cynical, he always thought there was a lot of hope and idealism in what they were writing. He explained that the band was trying to encourage people to stand on their own two feet, to see that idols of any kind, whether they are rock ’n’ roll or religious, generally have feet of clay.

Sending messages

A lot of the songs, he said, were memos to themselves.

It’s said that in finally coming to an appreciation of how deeply people were touched by that music, the Eagles began to think in terms that, yes, maybe hell could freeze over after all.

“The ultimate goal of rock is to create a sense of community, to give people an outlet for their feelings and let them know they are not alone in those feelings,” Henley said. “The Beatles got me through high school, which is a rough time. It’s hard being an adolescent.”

He said that while rock’n’roll often is defined as a tool for rebellion, he believes that is selling it short. “I think rock’n’roll should be much more than simple rebellion. I think rock’n’roll can be very constructive, as opposed to destructive. Although often it isn’t. I think it can and should be more than just background music.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.