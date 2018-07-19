Vibes Under the Bridge back at Waterfront

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Vibes Under the Bridge” returns to The Waterfront Shopping Center for a third annual event on Saturday, with family fun including music and children’s activities.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Opening act Ruff Creek will start the concert off at 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh band Bon Journey will headline the performance at 7:45 p.m. under the Homestead Grays Bridge, next to Barnes & Noble Booksellers, according to a news release.

The July 21 festivities include a cookout at Rock Bottom Brewery, children’s games, face painting, balloon art, and for those 21 and up, a beer garden, the release states.

“This concert is such a great way for us to make use of the center and have some summertime fun,” says Emily Wittmer, The Waterfront marketing director, in the release.

“We’ve had a very strong turnout in recent years, and we’re expecting an even bigger crowd this time around,” she adds.

Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Details: waterfrontpgh.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.