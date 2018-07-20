Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Balloon Ride Fantasy goes 'more synth-heavy' on new EP

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:21 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

There’s a line in the lead single (“ Arcadia ”) of Balloon Ride Fantasy’s new EP that goes, “We can be us all night.”

That’s a good summation of the group, whose members are continuing to evolve their unique blend of retro-rooted instrumentation and pop sensibility.

“I think our writing has gotten tighter and more focused,” said founding member Phil Conley, a North Huntingdon native. “Our sound has also gotten more synth-heavy.”

Starting out on guitar, Conley has slowly made his way onto the keyboard, record by record.

“Our first album had a lot of guitar, the second album had less, and this one has even less.”

With no formal piano training, Conley has had to make his way on his own.

“Now I’m just having fun doing new things with the keys,” he said.

That includes tweaking his synthesizer’s settings to create custom sounds and new ways to create the science-fiction-soundtrack ambience that permeates the new, self-titled EP.

“These songs fuse more dance and electro-pop elements into our sound, which makes it feel modern and lively, and makes live performances more fun,” said vocalist Bethany Berkstresser, who is now Bethany Conley after marrying her fellow bandmate.

“We’ve become a good team so we’re excited to explore new opportunities and expand our sound to more cities and bigger stages,” she said.

Recently those opportunities have included slots at the Thrival, Millvale and Deutschtown Music festivals.

The band, which also includes Murrysville native Brad Schneider on bass, will play its first show promoting the new EP on Aug. 4 at the Funhouse at Mr. Smalls in Millvale, billed with Australian indie band Castlecomer. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show at available at MrSmalls.com .

Conley said he enjoys the challenge of creating something new for fans.

“We’re trying to get it to sound modern, but also different,” he said.

Purchase their self-titled EP at BalloonRideFantasy.com . Click here to watch the “Arcadia” video.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me