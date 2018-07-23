B.E. Taylor's son hopes fans will 'Feel the Love' of his father's legacy

For thousands of Pittsburgh-area residents, the Christmas season usually meant a trip to see one of B.E. Taylor’s annual Christmas concerts.

Taylor died of complications from a brain tumor in the summer of 2016, but his son B.C. is carrying on his father’s tradition and bringing “Feel the Love: Celebrating a B.E. Taylor Christmas” to the Kovalchick Complex in Indiana this December.

The show will be Dec. 16, to benefit Renda Broadcasting’s annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive, which supports UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh as well as the pediatrics unit at Indiana Regional Medical Center. As part of a “Christmas in July” ticket launch, the first 500 people to purchase a ticket will also receive a free ticket to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, valid through July 31, 2019.

“The B.E. Taylor Christmas concerts quickly became a holiday musical tradition in Indiana County and from 2012 to 2015, we attracted well over 10,000 fans who just loved it,” said Mark Bertig, Renda’s vice president and general manager of broadcasting. “Many of the ticket buyers came from surrounding counties like Blair, Jefferson, Cambria, Clarion, Westmoreland, and even Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.”

B.C. Taylor, the band’s drummer, vocalist, and tour leader is hoping that he can build and carry on the legacy his father left. Taylor and the band organized a tribute show last December in his father’s home, Wheeling, W.Va.

“Last year’s ’tribute show’ was very special for so many reasons, and now we are all fired up to be coming back to Indiana to serve the fans in that region,” B.C. Taylor said.

The show will feature current and former members of Taylor’s band.

“We’ll have some wrinkles and surprises that we think fans will like, but most of all, we will have the full cast of musicians and vocalists that performed with Dad,” Taylor said. “I believe many fans remember Jeff Jimerson, Rick Witkowski, Hermie Granati, and they will all be there. However, we will be bringing back some band members that performed with us through the years. These guys were all my dad’s best friends, and now they are mine too, and we embrace that.”

The Teddy Bear Fund Drive has raised more than $3 million over the years.

Tickets for the show are $32 to $50, and will go on sale Thursday, July 26, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Kovalchick Center box office, 711 Pratt Drive in Indiana, online at IUPtix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.