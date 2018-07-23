Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

B.E. Taylor's son hopes fans will 'Feel the Love' of his father's legacy

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 23, 2018, 11:09 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

For thousands of Pittsburgh-area residents, the Christmas season usually meant a trip to see one of B.E. Taylor’s annual Christmas concerts.

Taylor died of complications from a brain tumor in the summer of 2016, but his son B.C. is carrying on his father’s tradition and bringing “Feel the Love: Celebrating a B.E. Taylor Christmas” to the Kovalchick Complex in Indiana this December.

The show will be Dec. 16, to benefit Renda Broadcasting’s annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive, which supports UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh as well as the pediatrics unit at Indiana Regional Medical Center. As part of a “Christmas in July” ticket launch, the first 500 people to purchase a ticket will also receive a free ticket to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, valid through July 31, 2019.

“The B.E. Taylor Christmas concerts quickly became a holiday musical tradition in Indiana County and from 2012 to 2015, we attracted well over 10,000 fans who just loved it,” said Mark Bertig, Renda’s vice president and general manager of broadcasting. “Many of the ticket buyers came from surrounding counties like Blair, Jefferson, Cambria, Clarion, Westmoreland, and even Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.”

B.C. Taylor, the band’s drummer, vocalist, and tour leader is hoping that he can build and carry on the legacy his father left. Taylor and the band organized a tribute show last December in his father’s home, Wheeling, W.Va.

“Last year’s ’tribute show’ was very special for so many reasons, and now we are all fired up to be coming back to Indiana to serve the fans in that region,” B.C. Taylor said.

The show will feature current and former members of Taylor’s band.

“We’ll have some wrinkles and surprises that we think fans will like, but most of all, we will have the full cast of musicians and vocalists that performed with Dad,” Taylor said. “I believe many fans remember Jeff Jimerson, Rick Witkowski, Hermie Granati, and they will all be there. However, we will be bringing back some band members that performed with us through the years. These guys were all my dad’s best friends, and now they are mine too, and we embrace that.”

The Teddy Bear Fund Drive has raised more than $3 million over the years.

Tickets for the show are $32 to $50, and will go on sale Thursday, July 26, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Kovalchick Center box office, 711 Pratt Drive in Indiana, online at IUPtix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me