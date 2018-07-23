Lady Antebellum calls police lip sync of its song 'amazing'
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- An Ohio police department's entry in a lip sync challenge sweeping the nation has gotten rave reviews -- including from the country music group whose song is featured.
Middletown police Chief Rodney Muterspaw says he's "overwhelmed" by the response to a video his department created as part of a national lip sync challenge among police departments.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports among fans of the video is the band Lady Antebellum, which tweeted that the police department's cover of its song "Need You Now" is "amazing."
This #NeedYouNow lip sync is amazing! ♀️ ♂️ https://t.co/3wqeMFr5Th— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) July 18, 2018
Since its posting on Wednesday the video has been viewed more than 2 million times.
The police chief says it took about an hour to shoot the video. He says some officers were reluctant at first but everyone seemed to enjoy the experience.