Dance, nosh, shop at Ligonier Stroll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s an annual event that fills downtown Ligonier as visitors dance, admire classic cars, and shop along the Diamond.

Due to ongoing construction at said Diamond, this year’s 16th annual Stroll event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the borough’s Holy Trinity Church. Visitors may enter at 327 W. Vincent St.

The temporary relocation will not dampen planned activities, including indoor and outdoor merchant sales all day, street dancing and the car show, says Amber Carney, events and communications coordinator for sponsor Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Owners of antique, classic or show vehicles still can proudly show off their beauties to the admiring crowd. About 140 parking slots will be available for $10 each, and can be reserved by calling or visiting the chamber office.

“That’s about double what we normally reserve,” Carney says.

“It’s a chance to show off your car and hang out with people who are into the same thing you are,” she says.

Swing City will again play for everyone who would like to kick up their heels, this year in the parking lot in front of the church, she says.

The band will play from 7 to 9 p.m., with the dance contest at 8 p.m.

“The dance contest is open to anyone. It’s fun. It’s swing (music). Little kids dance. It’s very informal, and just fun. We do see some couples who are very good dancers come up,” Carney adds.

Bridget Burkholder, owner of Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts in Ligonier, serves as dance contest judge.

First, second, and third place top hoofers will receive chamber gift certificates accepted by most Ligonier business locations, Carney says.

“The church is about two blocks from the center of town. It’s walkable, but new this year Bethlen Communities will run a (free) restaurant and shopping shuttle from 5 to 9 p.m.,” she adds.

The Ligonier Valley Education Trust will hold a fundraising pie sale in the area of College Alley, which will be closed.

And the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 will sell hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks.

“It’s just a night to come stroll around and enjoy a nice Friday night in Ligonier,” Carney says.

Details: 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.