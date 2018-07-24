Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Demi Lovato reportedly hospitalized for possible heroin overdose

New York Daily News | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
FILE - JULY 24: It was reported July 24, 2018 that Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after a possible overdose. LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday after an apparent heroin overdose.

TMZ reports that the 25-year-old singer was rushed from her Hollywood Hills home to the hospital around noon local time, and her condition is unknown.

She is currently receiving treatment, according to the gossip site.

Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the Daily News it responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. for a 25-year-old female Tuesday, but could not confirm the woman was Lovato.

Lovato is slated to wrap the second North American leg of her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour Thursday in Atlantic City.

Celebrity pals such as Ariana Grande and Brad Paisley offered well wishes on Twitter, with Grande simply writing, “I love u ddlovato.”

“My friend ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met,” Paisley added. “Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has long been vocal about her struggles with drug addiction, and last month revealed via song that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“Sober,” which she released June 21, included lyrics like “I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore” and “I promise I’ll get help/It wasn’t my intention/I’m sorry to myself.”

Lovato previously completed a stint in rehab at age 18 for drugs, self-harm and an eating disorder before finally getting clean in 2012.

She candidly discussed her battle in the October documentary “Simply Complicated,” in which she revealed she first tried cocaine at 17 and “loved” it right away.

“My dad was an addict and an alcoholic. Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family,” she said.

Despite her stint in rehab, Lovato admitted in the film that she lied about her sobriety in the media, and would frequently sneak drugs on planes in bathrooms, and conduct interviews discussing her sobriety while high.

Lovato celebrated six years clean on Twitter in March.

“Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible,” she wrote.

