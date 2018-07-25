Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tribute to the King of Pop returns to Irwin's Lamp Theatre

Rex Rutkoski | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
Los Angeles-based performer Danny Dash Andrews as “Michael Jackson.”
Danny Dash Andrews is billed as “America’s No. 1 Michael Jackson impersonator.”
Danny Dash Andrews Danny Dash Andrews will portray Michael Jackson.
If you never saw a Michael Jackson concert, Danny Dash Andrews says he would be happy to help you make up for lost time.

“Our ‘Tribute to Michael Jackson’ concert truly brings the essence of what it would have been like to attend one of his shows,” says the Los Angeles entertainer, billed as “America’s No. 1 Michael Jackson impersonator.”

After two sold-out shows last Halloween at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin, Dash returns July 27 for a third.

Nonstop action

“I like Danny for his energy. The guy is nonstop action from the moment he hits the stage,” says Bill Elder, the Lamp’s operations manager.

“At the Lamp, we’re usually looking for the best talent. Usually we have to decide between numerous acts paying tribute to one artist, so we always try to take the best of the best,” Elder says.

Dash competed on Season 8 of “America’s Got Talent,” has performed with Lady Gaga and was interviewed by La Toya Jackson on a national radio show.

His two-hour, high-energy experience pays tribute to the life and legend of the “King of Pop.” It spans Jackson’s four-decade career using state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

“Danny brings dancers and a full production package with his show,” Elder says.

The music is recorded.

What the world needs now

“Every generation has grown up with Michael Jackson, from the Jackson 5 era, the ‘Off The Wall’ era, ‘Thriller’ and ultimately his death. Every generation has known life with Michael Jackson,” Andrews says.

It wasn’t a difficult decision for him to choose Jackson to honor shortly after his death.

“Michael was the greatest entertainer and humanitarian ever to live,” Andrews says. “His music brings joy and happiness to people; his message in his music is a message of love, peace and hope for all humanity.

“His lyrics the world needs right now,” he adds. “I want people to walk away inspired, full of hope and knowing anything is possible.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

