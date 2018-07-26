Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Boy George brings new wave sounds to Stage AE

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

Will Pittsburgh still tumble for Boy George and Culture Club?

The British new wave band will hit the town for an out­door show July 29 at Stage AE.

Tom Bailey, formerly of the British pop group Thompson Twins, will be the opening act.

“We put together an amazing show that is going to be filled with hits and fabulous memories, we know it will be hands down this summer’s best night out,” Boy George has said.

Culture Club and their androgynous frontman had nine Top 20 hits in the 1980s, including “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya,” the No. 1 singles “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.”

Though the band hasn’t released an album since 1999’s “Don’t Mind if I Do,” it has a place in the hallowed halls of rock and roll history.

A place in rock history

Their second album, “Colour by Numbers,” sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and made Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 Best Albums of the 1980s.

Their song “Time (Clock of the Heart)” is included on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of 500 songs that shaped rock and roll.

In the ’90s,the singer born George Alan O’Dowd also hit the Top 20 as a solo act with “The Crying Game.”

Through his new record label, Boy George Presents — also known as BGP Records — he lately has produced tracks by DJ Lady Lloyd and indie band Brando, also providing backing vocals.

Coming next from the label is a single from “The Voice UK” finalist Vangelis, due out Aug. 3.

Since the Culture Club heyday, the Grammy and Tony winner has dabbled in acoustic music and electronica, written two autobiographies, published the macrobiotic cookbook “Karma Cookbook,” DJ’d around the world and created his own fashion line, B-Rude.

“I think being individual in the show business is what gives you life and longevity,” he has said.

Getting back together

He’s been a regular on the television talk show circuit in the U.S., been a cast member on “The Apprentice” and added his musical opinions to “Lip Synch Battle” and his style critiques to “Fashion Police” and “Project Runway All Stars.”

The winding road hasn’t been without its potholes for either George or the band. George struggled for years with drug addiction and did prison time in England in 2009 for an assault conviction.

Culture Club’s later releases never lived up to its early successes and the group disbanded in the late 1980s, due both to fading public interest and George’s struggles with drugs.

There were a series of short-lived reunions throughout the 1990s, including a 1998 tour with Human League and Howard Jones and spots on the UK record charts with the singles “I Just Wanna Be Loved” and “Your Kisses are Charity.”

Culture Club’s Life Tour is visiting more than 50 U.S. cities throughout the summer and will have fall dates in England and across Europe.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

