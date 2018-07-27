Radiohead made some noise in its return to Pittsburgh after two decades
Updated 5 hours ago
After more than a two decade absence, Radiohead returned to perform in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena in Uptown on July 26. And the rock band received a warm welcome from a sold out crowd.
Lead singer Thom Yorke, of the legendary British Band, led the two hour performance which included the tunes "Daydreaming", "Ful Stop," "The Daily Mail," "Spectre," and "Street Spirit."
The group was also a hit on social media after a 21-year draught in the Steel City:
What an epic return to Pittsburgh for @radiohead !! pic.twitter.com/34sl64D7ay— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) July 27, 2018
Look! @Radiohead played Feral in Pittsburgh last night, and 24 other songs. Full setlist and @Spotify playlist here: https://t.co/AjoGDRDJcT— Radiohead News (@radioheadnews) July 27, 2018
#paranoidAndroid finally! @radiohead in #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/KxptbFAH7K— LBD (@LBDLikesToRow) July 27, 2018
Last night's @radiohead concert in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/tqFwG0O5Fy— Brian Siewiorek (@brian_siewiorek) July 27, 2018