REO Speedwagon to roll into Greensburg's Palace Theatre

REO Speedwagon will roll into Greensburg for an April 8 concert in the the Palace Theatre.

The venerable rock band is currently touring with Chicago and played the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on July 28.

Tickets for the Palace show, ranging from $69.75 to $109.75, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org.

Formed in 1967, the band has been fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972.

On the strength of FM radio staples like “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Keep on Lovin’ You” and many more, REO Speedwagon earned the Recording Industry Association of America’s 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the U.S.

REO has a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles, according to a release.

The 1980 studio album “Hi Infidelity” spent 15 weeks at No. 1 and went platinum nearly 10 times over.

In recent years, REO Speedwagon has toured with Pat Benetar, Styx, Ted Nugent, Status Quo and former Eagle Don Felder.

