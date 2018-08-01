Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour to storm Heinz Field

Candy Williams | Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, 12:03 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Taylor Swift is back to doing what she does best — filling stadiums with thousands of adoring fans.

After months of being out of the spotlight while she concentrated on creating her next big album, the pop singer-songwriter is on the road in support of her latest release, “Reputation” (Big Machine).

Not surprisingly, her album, her sixth studio recording, debuted at the top of the charts and sold 1.2 million copies its first week.

Swift’s “Reputation” tour began May 8 in Glendale, Calif., and will conclude Nov. 21 in Tokyo, after more than 50 concerts in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

She will perform Aug. 7 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, along with guest artists Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Cuban-American singer and songwriter Cabello was a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before rising as a solo artist with her debut single, “Crying in the Club.” Her first studio album, “Camila” (2018), features the popular hit single, “Havana.”

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX has collaborated with other artists, including Australian rapper Iggy Azalea on the song “Fancy,” and has had two studio album releases. According to an article about her in the current issue of “Teen Vogue,” Charli, now 25, started traveling to Los Angeles at age 16 to work with different songwriters and producers.

Playlists from other cities on the tour indicate that Swift is fairly certain to join Cabello and Charli XCX in “Shake it Off,” one of her biggest hits from “1989,” her last album in 2014, when they perform at Heinz Field.

Swift is having a good summer.

In addition to favorable reviews from her concerts so far, she recently found out that “Look What You Made Me Do,” one of the sultry videos from her new album, has been nominated by MTV for three 2018 Video Music Awards, for best visual effects, best art direction and best editing. The awards show airs Aug. 20.

Also, “Delicate,” one of her singles from the new album, was the number-one song on U.S. Pop Radio last week.

Swift graces the cover of the August issue of “Harper’s Bazaar,” which includes an interview she did with Pattie Boyd, an English model and photographer who was formerly married to rock legends Eric Clapton and George Harrison.

During the interview, the two women discussed their connection to music.

Swift told Boyd that a lot of her songwriting is based on things she learns and structures, “but there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head.”

“And that’s the purest part of my job,” Swift said. “It can get complicated on every other level, but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Two of the dozens of semi-trailers bearing the image of Taylor Swift are parked at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass., as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour.
Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift performs during the reputation Stadium Tour opener at University of Phoenix Stadium on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift brings her “Reputation” Stadium Tour to Heinz Field at 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do” has been nominated by MTV for three 2018 Video Music Awards, for best visual effects, best art direction and best editing. The awards show airs on Aug. 20.
