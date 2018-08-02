Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

The Crystal Blue Band returns to The Palace Theatre

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
The Crystal Blue Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
The Crystal Blue Band takes to The Palace Theatre stage for a 7:30 p.m. show Aug. 4.

Greensburg natives Mike Vale, Ron Rosman and Eddie Gray, all former members of the acclaimed classic rock group Tommy and The Shondells, found success in the music industry in the 1960s and ’70s releasing 19 consecutive hits. Eight of their singles reached Gold Record status and three became chart toppers. They have performed on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “Bandstand.”

In 2017, they earned the honor of the Pittsburgh Rock ’N Roll Legends Award.

In this show, they will take the audience back in time to some of rock’s greatest decades. Their legendary hits include “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Ball of Fire,” “Sweet Cherry Wine” and “Crimson and Clover.”

Special guests include Pittsburgh’s own 10-piece show band, Johnny Angel and The Halos, and Terry Brock, lead singer of Louisiana’s Le Roux and a vocalist on Kansas’ “Drastic Measures” album.

Tickets are $29, $39 and $44. The Palace is at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalace theatre.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

