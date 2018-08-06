Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Want to catch Taylor Swift at Heinz Field? Here's how

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Taylor Swift performs during the Reputation Stadium Tour opener at University of Phoenix Stadium on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift accepts the award for top female artist at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Invision
In this May 10, 2016, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.
John Salangsang/Invision/AP
In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, singer Taylor Swift attends the Vanity Fair Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Updated 5 hours ago

Need your fix of Taylor Swift? You'd better hurry.

Fewer than 1,000 tickets remain for Swift's "Reputation" show 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Side. Camila Cabello and Charli XCX are on the bill as the Swift swings through the city.

The venue added more seats in the past week, according to Nick Sero, corporate communications manager at Heinz Field.

Here's where to get those tickets:

Ticketmaster.com — $140 -$375 each (American Express has set a two order limit for this offer).

Stubhub.com — from $95, but there are only eight left.

Ticketcity.com — one ticket for $94 and one for $106 and a few others in the $112-$627 range in Section 500.

Eventsticketcenter.com — $105-$915 and VIP packages for $922-$2,842.

Boxofficecenter.com — starting at $95 with VIP packages for $4,725.

Pittsburgh-stadium.tickets-center.com — $151 to $2,713 for floor seats.

Or maybe you could win tickets? 96.1 KISS radio will be live at "Taylor Town" near Gate A at Heinz Field from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 6. Tall Kathy will be broadcasting while DJ Scottro will be playing tunes by the pop star.

Swift is a seven-time Grammy winner and the youngest ever to receive the Grammy award for Album of the Year. She's been named Billboard's Woman of the Year twice, most recently in May, where she also won Best Selling Album.

Swift became the first female to play three consecutive nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 28. All three shows were sold out.

She's on the cover of the August issue of Harper's BAZAAR.

The tune "Delicate" from the "Reputation" album reached No. 1 on U.S. Pop Radio and reached the top of Hot Adult Contemporary Radio in July.

Also in July, MTV announced the 2018 Music Video Awards nominations and "Look What You Made Me Do," has been nominated for three, including Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing. The awards show airs at 9 p.m. Aug. 20.

Swift was nominated for six Teen Choice awards which will air Aug. 12 on Fox.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

