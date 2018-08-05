Smashing Pumpkins at PPG Paints Arena: Clips and photos
The Smashing Pumpkins and their "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour stopped at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh Saturday night and according to fans performed 31 songs and played for nearly 3 and half hours.
The Pumpkins are in the midst of their 30th year anniversary tour with three of the original bandmembers: Singer, frontman and leader Billy Crogan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. Jack Bates is touring with the band as their bass player.
Fans took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the show. See the clips below to relive the show or at least get a sampling of how the band sounded.
OPENING VIDEO
phreak9mm posted a clip of the opening video of the concert.
DISARM
User smith_jesse posted clip of "Disarm."
And some posts from the show
ppgpaintsarena posted photos from the show.
ZERO
User davbar65 posted clip of "Zero."
PORCELINA OF THE VAST OCEANS
thejordo77 posted clip of "Porcelina of the Vast Oceans"
LANDSLIDE
Pghmusicmag posted clip of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide':
lifeisterrible also posted clip of "Landslide":
lifeisterrible also posted some photos:
TONIGHT, TONIGHT
Pumkinslover1 posted clip of "Tonight, Tonight."
STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN
kmtolkie7 posted a clip of the band covering Led Zepplin's "Stairway to Heaven."
I can die happy now. Last night I saw @smashingpumpkins and my life is complete. I don't know if I can put into words what this band means to me. They were the band that converted me from a 90s pop loving princess to a rock and roll loving alternative grunge 90s badass. Mellon collie and the infinite sadness album was/is everything to me and to hear those songs in person, by Billy who was flawless, I'm just thankful. Living my best life #smashingpumpkins #billcorgan #thisismylife #concert #pittsburgh #ppg #musicislife #mylifeiscomplete #dreamcometrue
1979
davbar65 clip of "1979."
And some photos from the concert.
User romero0515 posted some photos and said, "I've been to a lot of concerts this year and I think might have been the best one!"
User rhemwall shared photos.
User hnctribe2000 shared photos.
capjackscomics posted a photo of his daughter at the front row.
Saw the Pumpkins last week in Philadelphia and last night, in Pittsburgh! Yet front row for 8 years of straight A's was one of those nights that we'll never forget. Hopefully, when I'm long gone and God willing when my daughter is in her 80's, she'll always remember this night! (Thanks to my wife for her support of my crazy, but memorable ideas) @caprimills @colleenmills21 @williampcorgan @jamesihaofficial @chamberdrums @smashingpumpkins ••• #smashingpumpkins#shinyandohsobright#meloncholyandtheinfinitesadness#smashingpumkins
andertonjessica posted photos and clips of the show.
BULLET WITH BUTTERFLY WINGS
customcarsusa127 posted a clip of "Bullet with Butterfly Wings"
metalrantula wasn't happy with the show, but posted this clip.