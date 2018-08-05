Smashing Pumpkins at PPG Paints Arena: Clips and photos

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Smashing Pumpkins and their "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour stopped at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh Saturday night and according to fans performed 31 songs and played for nearly 3 and half hours.

The Pumpkins are in the midst of their 30th year anniversary tour with three of the original bandmembers: Singer, frontman and leader Billy Crogan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. Jack Bates is touring with the band as their bass player.

Fans took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the show. See the clips below to relive the show or at least get a sampling of how the band sounded.

OPENING VIDEO

phreak9mm posted a clip of the opening video of the concert.

#smashingpumpkins at #ppgpaintsarena #Zero A post shared by J.C. Ciesielski (@phreak9mm) on Aug 5, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

DISARM

User smith_jesse posted clip of "Disarm."

#smashingpumpkins #shinyandohsobright A post shared by Jesse Smith (@smith_jesse) on Aug 5, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

And some posts from the show

ppgpaintsarena posted photos from the show.

ZERO

User davbar65 posted clip of "Zero."

PORCELINA OF THE VAST OCEANS

thejordo77 posted clip of "Porcelina of the Vast Oceans"

LANDSLIDE

Pghmusicmag posted clip of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide':

lifeisterrible also posted clip of "Landslide":

lifeisterrible also posted some photos:

TONIGHT, TONIGHT

Pumkinslover1 posted clip of "Tonight, Tonight."

Tonight? Tonight! #smashingpumpkins A post shared by Sheena Smith (@pumpkinslover1) on Aug 5, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN

kmtolkie7 posted a clip of the band covering Led Zepplin's "Stairway to Heaven."

1979

davbar65 clip of "1979."

1979. #smashingpumpkins #billycorgan #shinyandohsobright A post shared by Dave Barosh (@davbar65) on Aug 5, 2018 at 6:12am PDT

And some photos from the concert.

User romero0515 posted some photos and said, "I've been to a lot of concerts this year and I think might have been the best one!"

User rhemwall shared photos.

Smashing Pumpkins Pittsburgh, 08-04-2018 #smashingpumpkins A post shared by Russell Hemwall (@rhemwall) on Aug 5, 2018 at 5:52am PDT

User hnctribe2000 shared photos.

capjackscomics posted a photo of his daughter at the front row.

andertonjessica posted photos and clips of the show.

#smashingpumpkins#metric#concert#ppgpaintsarena#pittsburgh#pa#billycorgan#emilyhaines#musiclovers#jammin#datenight#blessedwife#blessedlife#90sflashback#90salternative#relivingteenageyears#amazingnight A post shared by Jessica Anderton (@andertonjessica) on Aug 5, 2018 at 5:16am PDT

BULLET WITH BUTTERFLY WINGS

customcarsusa127 posted a clip of "Bullet with Butterfly Wings"

metalrantula wasn't happy with the show, but posted this clip.