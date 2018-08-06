Where does Taylor Swift rank among top female singers?
Taylor Swift is set to take Heinz Field by storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday, a concert that — not surprisingly — is all but sold out. It's undoubtedly one of the biggest concerts of the year in Pittsburgh in a year filled with big names.
Swift, who earlier this year won Billboard Music Awards honors for top female artist and top selling album for "Reputation," is one of, if not the, most successful female artists of this generation.
But is she better than, say, Madonna? How about Mariah Carey?
You be the judge.
Taylor Swift
Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP
Net worth: $280 million
No. 1 hits: 5
Albums sold: 33,200,000
Madonna
Photo by Associated Press
Net worth: $590 million
No. 1 hits: 12
Albums sold: 28,500,000
Beyonce
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Net worth: $350 million
No. 1 hits: 6
Albums sold: 17,200,000
Mariah Carey
Photo by AFP/Getty Images
Net worth: $300 million
No. 1 hits: 18
Albums sold: 200,000,000
Britney Spears
Photo by Associated Press
Net worth: $56 million
No. 1 hits: 5
Albums sold: 90,800,000
There isn't a shortage of fans who think Swift tops them all.
Talk show host Ellen Degeneres thinks highly of Swift.
