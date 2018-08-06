Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Where does Taylor Swift rank among top female singers?

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Updated 20 minutes ago

Taylor Swift is set to take Heinz Field by storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday, a concert that — not surprisingly — is all but sold out. It's undoubtedly one of the biggest concerts of the year in Pittsburgh in a year filled with big names.

Swift, who earlier this year won Billboard Music Awards honors for top female artist and top selling album for "Reputation," is one of, if not the, most successful female artists of this generation.

But is she better than, say, Madonna? How about Mariah Carey?

You be the judge.

Taylor Swift

Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

Net worth: $280 million

No. 1 hits: 5

Albums sold: 33,200,000

 

Madonna

Photo by Associated Press

Net worth: $590 million

No. 1 hits: 12

Albums sold: 28,500,000

 

Beyonce

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Net worth: $350 million

No. 1 hits: 6

Albums sold: 17,200,000

 

Mariah Carey

Photo by AFP/Getty Images

Net worth: $300 million

No. 1 hits: 18

Albums sold: 200,000,000

 

Britney Spears

Photo by Associated Press

Net worth: $56 million

No. 1 hits: 5

Albums sold: 90,800,000


There isn't a shortage of fans who think Swift tops them all.

Talk show host Ellen Degeneres thinks highly of Swift.

