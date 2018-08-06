Where does Taylor Swift rank among top female singers?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Taylor Swift is set to take Heinz Field by storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday, a concert that — not surprisingly — is all but sold out. It's undoubtedly one of the biggest concerts of the year in Pittsburgh in a year filled with big names.

Swift, who earlier this year won Billboard Music Awards honors for top female artist and top selling album for "Reputation," is one of, if not the, most successful female artists of this generation.

But is she better than, say, Madonna? How about Mariah Carey?

You be the judge.

Taylor Swift

Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

Net worth: $280 million

No. 1 hits: 5

Albums sold: 33,200,000

Madonna

Photo by Associated Press

Net worth: $590 million

No. 1 hits: 12

Albums sold: 28,500,000

Beyonce

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Net worth: $350 million

No. 1 hits: 6

Albums sold: 17,200,000

Mariah Carey

Photo by AFP/Getty Images

Net worth: $300 million

No. 1 hits: 18

Albums sold: 200,000,000

Britney Spears

Photo by Associated Press

Net worth: $56 million

No. 1 hits: 5

Albums sold: 90,800,000

There isn't a shortage of fans who think Swift tops them all.

You are the best thing that's ever been mine #MTVHottest Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift Voting Account (@Tayvotingacc13) July 28, 2018

The Taylor Swift is Over Party is the best party ive ever been to pic.twitter.com/yJIONpgWG7 — Maleigha Sari (@MaleighaSari) August 5, 2018

I see Taylor Swift tomorrow for the last time this era and I'm so sad cause I don't want this tour to ever end. This has been the best summer ever and I'm so glad I've made so many friends with everyone ❤️ — Veronica "Little Debbie Girl" /PITTSBURGH 8.7 (@isntshedelicate) August 6, 2018

Talk show host Ellen Degeneres thinks highly of Swift.