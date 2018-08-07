Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Going to see Taylor Swift at Heinz Field? What you need to know

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Taylor Swift performs at her Speak Now World Tour 2011 at Heinz Field on Jun. 18, 2011.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Taylor Swift performs at her Speak Now World Tour 2011 at Heinz Field on Jun. 18, 2011.

Updated 9 hours ago

If you are going to the Taylor Swift "Reputation" concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Shore, there are some guidelines you will need to follow and know about.


All gates open at 5 p.m. (If you have floor or snake pit tickets you must enter through Gate 6.)


For those who arrive early, radio stations Star 100.7 and Y108 will host "Never Ever Land" on Art Rooney Avenue, outside the stadium. It will feature games, prizes, food and beverage and live music starting at 4 p.m. with Logan Henderson taking the stage, followed by Abby Anderson.


The NFL's clear-bag policy will be in effect for the concert. Heinz Field management encourages fans not to bring any bag into the event. If necessary, there are two options – a clear plastic bag the size of a one gallon Ziploc or a small, hand-held purse.


The following items are not permitted in the stadium: selfie sticks, coolers, bags (other than the aforementioned), Thermoses, backpacks, large purses, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video and movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

All bags are subject to inspection. Umbrellas may be brought into the stadium, but are not permitted to be open in the seating bowl.


Parking lots open at 3 p.m.

There are multiple options on the North Shore, starting at $40. Garages include the West General Robinson and North Shore.

There are less-expensive options in Downtown Pittsburgh which has accessibility to the city's light-rail system and the South Side where you can get a ride one of the Gateway Clipper shuttles. Note that with the closure along East Carson Street and the Smithfield Street Bridge area (because of the current cleanup of the derailed train from Aug. 5), fans who want to access the South Side to catch a Clipper ride to Heinz Field need to do so via the West End Bridge onto Carson Street near the Duquesne Incline entrance to Station Square. Shuttles on the river begin at 2 p.m. Give yourself extra time.



If you choose to tailgate, trash must be disposed of properly.

The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables) and oversized vehicles.


Construction update: Interstate 279 HOV access at Mazeroski Way and Anderson Street will be closed.

Route 28 access to Madison Avenue is detoured to Chestnut Street.

The Madison Avenue on ramp is closed and traffic is detoured up East Street to the Hazlett Street on ramp.


It's only Tuesday, but here is a throwback Thursday photo posted by Heinz Field of Swift.

Details: heinzfield.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Related Content
How well do you know Taylor Swift? Here's a cheat sheet 
Today is the day. Aug. 7 is the Taylor Swift "Reputation" stadium tour stop at 7 p.m. at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Side. By the ...
Where does Taylor Swift rank among top female singers?
With the Taylor Swift concert fast approaching at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and pretty much sold out, here is the question. Is she the best? Let's take ...
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' fills Heinz Field 
Taylor Swift took the stage at Heinz Field Tuesday night, snarling traffic throughout the North Shore as thousands of concertgoers packed into the stadium. Swift's "Reputation" ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me