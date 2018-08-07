Going to see Taylor Swift at Heinz Field? What you need to know

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you are going to the Taylor Swift "Reputation" concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Shore, there are some guidelines you will need to follow and know about.

WE'RE READY FOR THIS!!!...are you? Here is everything you need to know before you come to Heinz Field: https://t.co/9kiezYmno7 pic.twitter.com/eySsMlkljs — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) August 6, 2018

All gates open at 5 p.m. (If you have floor or snake pit tickets you must enter through Gate 6.)

For those who arrive early, radio stations Star 100.7 and Y108 will host "Never Ever Land" on Art Rooney Avenue, outside the stadium. It will feature games, prizes, food and beverage and live music starting at 4 p.m. with Logan Henderson taking the stage, followed by Abby Anderson.

The NFL's clear-bag policy will be in effect for the concert. Heinz Field management encourages fans not to bring any bag into the event. If necessary, there are two options – a clear plastic bag the size of a one gallon Ziploc or a small, hand-held purse.

What you see right before you head out to take the stage at Heinz Field... ️: https://t.co/9kiezY4Mwz pic.twitter.com/hxN7QYRWfW — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) August 1, 2018

The following items are not permitted in the stadium: selfie sticks, coolers, bags (other than the aforementioned), Thermoses, backpacks, large purses, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video and movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

All bags are subject to inspection. Umbrellas may be brought into the stadium, but are not permitted to be open in the seating bowl.

Parking lots open at 3 p.m.

There are multiple options on the North Shore, starting at $40. Garages include the West General Robinson and North Shore.

There are less-expensive options in Downtown Pittsburgh which has accessibility to the city's light-rail system and the South Side where you can get a ride one of the Gateway Clipper shuttles. Note that with the closure along East Carson Street and the Smithfield Street Bridge area (because of the current cleanup of the derailed train from Aug. 5), fans who want to access the South Side to catch a Clipper ride to Heinz Field need to do so via the West End Bridge onto Carson Street near the Duquesne Incline entrance to Station Square. Shuttles on the river begin at 2 p.m. Give yourself extra time.

Crews were able to successfully remove the freight car from the hillside above Station Square. The Panhandle Bridge will be reopened as soon as possible and service via Allentown will be restored soon after that. Thanks!! — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 7, 2018

Heading to @taylorswift13 show @heinzfield tonight? Help us #ShakeItOff by taking public transit, but please give yourselves extra travel time because we're not #OutOfTheWoods just yet and we don't want there to be any #BadBlood between us pic.twitter.com/ZaP9MsnXsa — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 7, 2018

If you choose to tailgate, trash must be disposed of properly.

The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables) and oversized vehicles.

Construction update: Interstate 279 HOV access at Mazeroski Way and Anderson Street will be closed.

Route 28 access to Madison Avenue is detoured to Chestnut Street.

The Madison Avenue on ramp is closed and traffic is detoured up East Street to the Hazlett Street on ramp.

It's only Tuesday, but here is a throwback Thursday photo posted by Heinz Field of Swift.

How about a @taylorswift13 #ThrowbackThursday as we get ready for #repTourPittsburgh ?? Check out some of favorite #tbt photos from her performances at #HeinzField in 2011, 2013 and 2015. pic.twitter.com/7NeFE0pwDq — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) August 2, 2018

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.