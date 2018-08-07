Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' fills Heinz Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Taylor Swift took the stage at Heinz Field Tuesday night, snarling traffic throughout the North Shore as thousands of concertgoers packed into the stadium.

Swift's "Reputation" stadium tour stop marked the seven-time Grammy winner's first performance in the city of Black and Gold in three years.

Swift's return drew plenty of longtime fans proud to be known as "swifties" from across Western Pennsylvania and neighboring states — as well as many young fans eager to attend their first major concert.

Yes, Taylor Swift, #Pittsburgh is ready for your #ReputationStadiumTour !Fans of all ages packing into Heinz Field ... pic.twitter.com/LYZot97V9F — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) August 8, 2018

Nine-year-old twins Dylan and Charlotte from Morgantown flashed big toothy grins as they held up their handmade signs adorned with hearts, animals and messages for Taylor.

"I love Taylor Swift. She's the best. She's so powerful. She has powerful songs, she has a great voice," said Dylan.

"And she actually is a strong woman, yeah," Charlotte said as she smiled and made a fist pump.

Their mother, Lori Ludas, got the group VIP package tickets that come with a commemorative box, CD and other goodies.

"Taylor Swift is kind of like the Madonna of my generation, so this is awesome," Ludas said.

Ugh. @taylorswift13 is in Pittsburgh and I am not seeing her concert tonight. And I love Taylor Swift just a tiny, tiny bit. https://t.co/WfeXW4S6Er — bobby (@GoBobbo) August 7, 2018

The gates opened at 5 p.m.

Hours before the show, the few tickets available online for the show ranged from $70 for an upper section seat to nearly $1,500 for a VIP package in standing alongside the stage in the "snakepit."

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature guest artists Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Cuban-American singer and songwriter Cabello was a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before rising as a solo artist with her debut single, "Crying in the Club." Her first studio album, "Camila" (2018), features the popular hit single, "Havana."

Me: 'Do you think Camila Cabello will sing any songs in Spanish tonight?'Wife: 'She's open for Taylor Swift...in Pittsburgh. What do you think?' — Tyler Perrino (@TyPerrino) August 7, 2018

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX has collaborated with other artists, including Australian rapper Iggy Azalea on the song "Fancy."

Playlists from other cities on the tour indicate that Swift is fairly certain to join Cabello and Charli XCX in "Shake it Off," one of her biggest hits from "1989," her last album in 2014.

Her last concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto featured more than 20 songs.