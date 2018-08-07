Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' fills Heinz Field

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 6:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift took the stage at Heinz Field Tuesday night, snarling traffic throughout the North Shore as thousands of concertgoers packed into the stadium.

Swift's "Reputation" stadium tour stop marked the seven-time Grammy winner's first performance in the city of Black and Gold in three years.

Swift's return drew plenty of longtime fans proud to be known as "swifties" from across Western Pennsylvania and neighboring states — as well as many young fans eager to attend their first major concert.

Nine-year-old twins Dylan and Charlotte from Morgantown flashed big toothy grins as they held up their handmade signs adorned with hearts, animals and messages for Taylor.

"I love Taylor Swift. She's the best. She's so powerful. She has powerful songs, she has a great voice," said Dylan.

"And she actually is a strong woman, yeah," Charlotte said as she smiled and made a fist pump.

Their mother, Lori Ludas, got the group VIP package tickets that come with a commemorative box, CD and other goodies.

"Taylor Swift is kind of like the Madonna of my generation, so this is awesome," Ludas said.

The gates opened at 5 p.m.

Hours before the show, the few tickets available online for the show ranged from $70 for an upper section seat to nearly $1,500 for a VIP package in standing alongside the stage in the "snakepit."

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature guest artists Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Cuban-American singer and songwriter Cabello was a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before rising as a solo artist with her debut single, "Crying in the Club." Her first studio album, "Camila" (2018), features the popular hit single, "Havana."

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX has collaborated with other artists, including Australian rapper Iggy Azalea on the song "Fancy."

Playlists from other cities on the tour indicate that Swift is fairly certain to join Cabello and Charli XCX in "Shake it Off," one of her biggest hits from "1989," her last album in 2014.

Her last concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto featured more than 20 songs.

Taylor Swift performs the opening song of her Reputation Stadium Tour show on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Taylor Swift performs the opening song of her Reputation Stadium Tour show on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Taylor Swift performs the opening song of her Reputation Stadium Tour show on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Taylor Swift performs the opening song of her Reputation Stadium Tour show on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
before the start of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 outside Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
before the start of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 outside Heinz Field.
Fans take photos in front of the tour trucks before the start of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 outside Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fans take photos in front of the tour trucks before the start of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 outside Heinz Field.
Sara Akers, of Dallas, Texas, waits outside before the start of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Sara Akers, of Dallas, Texas, waits outside before the start of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Elise Sobeck, of Moon, hangs onto an array of balloons that were intended to spell the word 'reputation' while waiting with family friend Breanna Conners (right) of Bellevue before the start of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 outside Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Elise Sobeck, of Moon, hangs onto an array of balloons that were intended to spell the word 'reputation' while waiting with family friend Breanna Conners (right) of Bellevue before the start of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 outside Heinz Field.
A view of Heinz Field during Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' concert August 7, 2018.
Jordan Schmitt
A view of Heinz Field during Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' concert August 7, 2018.
