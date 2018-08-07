How well do you know Taylor Swift? Here's a cheat sheet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today is the day.

The day that Taylor Swift's "Reputation" stadium tour stops at Heinz Field.

At the age of 28, she has amassed 31.4 million in U.S. album sales according to Billboard and is the 23rd best-selling album artist since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991.

She's among some pretty stellar company at the top of the charts. Taylor is the fifth-best selling female artist after Mariah Carey (55.2 million), Celine Dion (52.8 million, Shania Twain ($35 million) and Britney Spears (33.6 million).

When it comes to the best female performers of all time — Carey, Dion, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Beyonce, Aretha Franklin — Swift would certainly have a place on some lists .

Her "Reputation" tour is stacking up pretty well, too.

Highest grossing female tours of all time in North America1. Taylor Swift — 1989 World Tour ($199.4M)2. Cher — The Farewell ($194.7M)3. Beyoncé — Formation Tour ($161M) 4. Taylor Swift — reputation Stadium Tour ($152.4M) ps. only 22 shows counting. pic.twitter.com/gGiDFWKyD2 — Reputation (@TheReputation13) August 1, 2018

The album the tour is based on is on the move.

The single "Delicate" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 chart and reached the top of Hot Adult Contemporary in July.

What might the Swifties hear tonight at Heinz Field?

According to SetList.fm, her Aug. 4 concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto featured more than 20 songs.

From "Reputation," she played "...Ready For It?" "Call It What You Want," "Delicate," "Don't Blame Me," "Dress," "End Game," "Getaway Car," "Gorgeous," "I Did Something Bad," "King of My Heart," "Look What You Made Me Do," "So It Goes...," and "New Year's Day." She also did favorites "You Belong With Me," "Shake It Off," "Come Back...Be Here," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood/Should've Said No," "Why She Disappeared," and — as her closer — "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together/This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things." She opened that show with a video introduction.

Swift is a seven-time Grammy winner and the youngest ever to receive the Grammy for Album of the Year. She's been named Billboard's Woman of the Year twice, most recently in May, where she also won Best Selling Album.

Singer Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Top Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Video) for "Shake it Off" and Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989" during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in this May 17, 2015 file photo.

Swift became the first female to play three consecutive nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 28. All three shows were sold out.

Also in July, MTV announced the 2018 Music Video Awards nominations and "Look What You Made Me Do," has been nominated for three, including Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing. The awards show airs at 9 p.m. Aug. 20. Swift was nominated for six Teen Choice awards which will air Aug. 12 on Fox.

Swift also makes some noise off the stage with a popular presence on social media.

She has 110 million Instagram followers — behind Beyonce's 116 million faithful.

Taylor Swift hugs Calvin Harris, after she was announced as the winner of the female artist of the year award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif.

Swift also is known for her many love interests, including, but not limited to:

• Joe Jonas

• Lucas Till

• Taylor Lautner

• John Mayer

• Cory Monteith

• Jake Gyllenhaal

• Eddie Redmayne

• Zac Efron

• Conor Kennedy

• Harry Styles

• Calvin Harris

• Tom Hiddleston

She's also famous (infamous?) for writing songs about the ghosts of boyfriends past.

'I'm not the girl who always has a boyfriend. I'm the girl who rarely has a boyfriend.' -Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift Lyrics (@DailySwiftLyric) August 6, 2018

And her look is ever-changing. Swift's hairstyles have been like a revolving door. Harper's BAZAAR showcased Swift's beauty transformation in a piece in June from tight tendrils in 2006 to a curly updo in 2018. She's on this month's cover.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.