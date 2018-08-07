Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Pittsburgh Opera's annual sale to feature 100-plus pianos

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
More than 100 pianos will be available during an Aug. 23-26 sale at Pittsburgh Opera headquarters.
More than 100 pianos will be available for sale from Aug. 23-26 at Pittsburgh Opera headquarters at 2425 Liberty Ave.

Pianos will include those loaned to the opera by Ohio-based Solich Piano for rehearsal, coaching and performance needs, along with brand-new Yamaha grands, uprights, digitals, hybrids and Disklavier player pianos and other used pianos being sold at significant discounts, according to a release.

Brands such as Yamaha, Kawai, Clavinova, Bösendorfer, Seiler and others will be featured. All of the pianos, new and loaned, come with manufacturer warranties and technical services.

All pianos will be sold at institutional prices not normally available in retail stores, the release says.

Visitors to the sale can enter a drawing to win a free pair of season tickets to Pittsburgh Opera’s upcoming 80th anniversary season, which includes Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” and “La bohème,” Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” and the classic fairy-tale opera “Hansel & Gretel.”

Appointments for the Aug. 23-25 sale days should be made at 412-454-5555 or pittsburghoperapiano.com.

No appointment is needed for the public sale from noon-5 p.m. Aug. 26.

For information on the opera, call 412-281-0912 or visit pittsburghopera.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

