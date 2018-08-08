Billy Price making the best music of his career

More than 50 years into his music career, Billy Price, 68, assures that he doesn’t find it difficult to keep what he does fresh and engaging.

He believes it helps to always be working toward a goal

“As with anyone who practices a craft, I’m also intrinsically driven and motivated to keep getting better at what I do,” says Pittsburgh’s (recently transplanted to Baltimore for personal reasons) beloved blues icon. “In my case, I want to become a better singer, performer, and songwriter.”

His biggest motivation now is to break into the international blues-festival circuit. “I’m making some progress, but I’m not there yet,” says Price, who headlines a concert at the Lamp Theatre, Irwin, 8 p.m. Aug. 10.

Profile raising

For the past few years, he has been working to raise his profile on the national and international blues scene. “My last few CDs have gotten a lot more airplay and more reviews in publications than any of my earlier CDs, and a big milestone for me was winning a Blues Music Award in 2016 for my album with Otis Clay, ‘This Time for Real,’ in the ‘Best Soul Blues Album’ category.”

New album ‘My Best’

He is particularly proud of his new album, “Reckoning.” For the first time in his career, he made the Billboard Blues Chart at No. 12, and he also has been on the Roots Music Reports weekly blues charts and the Living Blues Magazine Radio Chart, where he was at No. 15 in July. “I usually like my CDs when I release them, but in this case I will say in all honesty and with all appropriate humility that this is the best recording of my career,” Price says, “the songs, the performances, everything.”

“As much as I love the album I did with Otis Clay, I think this one represents the full range of my music more completely and with greater originality.”

Musical goals

His goals with the CD were to continue to attract the attention of blues fans worldwide and to make great music. Price says he had an opportunity to work with a great guitarist and producer, Christoffer “Kid” Andersen, who plays guitar in Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, which won “Band of the Year” at this year’s Blues Music Awards. “Kid has a great studio in his house in San José, and he put together a collection of amazing musicians for our session,” he says.

First-class band

There’s Jerry Jemmott on bass, who played on recordings by King Curtis, Aretha Franklin, Gregg Allman, B.B. King, and many more; Jim Pugh on keyboards, who worked for years with Etta James and Robert Cray; Alex Pettersen on drums, current drummer with the Nightcats; Kid on guitar; Johnny Bones of the California Honeydrops on sax; and, Price says, “the great San Francisco gospel quartet, the Sons of the Soul Revivers,” on background vocals. Lisa Leuschner Andersen, a finalist on “American Idol,” sings on a number of the songs.

What he is all about

What would he tell someone just becoming musically aware that Billy Price is all about? What will they experience live?

Price: “In some ways, my live performances are a throwback to the sound, style, and performance conventions of classic soul music, which was in its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s. I always have at least one horn, and usually two or three at my shows, along with keyboards and a rhythm section, so it’s a big band.”

But at the same time, it’s not an oldies show and has nothing to do with nostalgia or a longing to recreate experiences from the past, he insists.

Wants to excite audiences

“My repertoire changes all the time and I’m always adding and writing new material and evolving as a soul singer and performer. So its soul music, personal, emotional, and I hope musically exciting, but it’s not an oldies show,” he adds

He still very much enjoys performing live.

“I enjoy making the connection with individuals in the audience, the feeling that I have touched their emotions in some way, or that I have sung something that meant something to them personally,” Price says.

He continues to be a regular presence in the Pittsburgh area and wants that to continue. “I love coming back to Pittsburgh and playing with my great band. That’s not going to end anytime soon,” he promises.

“I’m happy to have been invited to be part of the new Highmark Blues and Heritage Festival at the August Wilson Center for African American Culture on September 29.”

Other than family, Price says, “Music is the most important thing in my life, my lifelong obsession, and it has brought me a lot of joy and enabled me to have many fulfilling experiences that would not have been available to me without it.”

Rex Rutkoski a Tribune-Review contributing writer.