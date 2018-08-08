Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Singer Carrie Underwood coming to Pittsburgh in 2019

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Carrie Underwood performs during The Storyteller Tour in Pittsburgh Wednesday, February 17 2016 at Consol Energy Center.
Carrie Underwood performs during The Storyteller Tour in Pittsburgh Wednesday, February 17 2016 at Consol Energy Center.

Updated 17 hours ago

Seven-time Grammy winner and Pollstar’s three-time top female country touring artist, Carrie Underwood will launch a new area tour, “The Cry Pretty Tour,” in Spring 2019.

It will kick off in Greensboro, N.C. and play in 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh’s Uptown on Oct. 12.

Underwood will release a new album “Cry Pretty,” on Sept. 14. It will be her first studio album on Capitol Records Nashville and the first time she has co-produced her own album.

The lead single and title track “Cry Pretty” debuted as the No. 1 song in the U.S. all-genres. It also topped download charts in 38 countries around the world and amassed over 3.5 billion social impressions across 66 countries during its week-long launch in April, which was culminated with a show-stopping performance on the 2018 American Country Music awards telecast.

This new production will feature a brand-new stage in the middle of the arena floor, creating unique 360-degree setting to allow fans on all sides of the arena an intimate view of the concert.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 17.

Details: http://carrieunderwoodofficial.com

