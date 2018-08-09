London Burger King plays Toto's 'Africa' — All. Day. Long!

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patrons at a Burger King in London got a little extra something with their Whoppers on Wednesday.

The Takeout reports the fast-food spot looped Toto's classic hit "Africa" — all day long.

The whole thing was in response to a challenge on Twitter. The Camden Town Burger King vowed it would take the time to do some things they never had if only 1,000 people would retweet their post.

If this tweet gets 1000 RTs we'll play Toto - Africa all day in one of our restaurants — Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) August 5, 2018

And guess what? More than 6,600 retweets later, the rains were being blessed.

On a loop.

All day.

I bless the rains down in Camden Town, head to our restaurant there today if you want to sing along ☔️ — Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) August 7, 2018

And there's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do about it.

It's all good with Toto.

Does this come with fries? https://t.co/fzF7ywfXEr — TOTO (@toto99com) August 6, 2018

The 1982 No. 1 hit has always been a radio staple, but it's reached a whole new generation thanks to Weezer's recent cover.

Heck, when you can get Weird Al Yankovic to sing the original lyrics to a song, you know you have made it.