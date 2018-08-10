Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Missy Elliott praises woman's karaoke version of 'Work It'

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
Singer Missy Elliott praised a Rhode Island woman’s karaoke version of her hit song “Work It,” which has become an internet sensation.
WEST WARWICK, R.I. — A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It" has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.

Mary Halsey, of West Warwick, recently performed a version of the 2002 hit at an outdoor party at a park and posted the performance on her Facebook page.

Elliott reposted Halsey's video on Twitter and Instagram and wrote: "I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER."

She added that Halsey "straight killed" the song.

Halsey's video had been shared more than 140,000 times and had 7.1 million views as of Thursday.

Halsey, a recreation assistant at a nursing and rehabilitation facility, says she knew the video would be big "but I had no idea it would be this big."

If you're curious, here's Halsey's complete version:

