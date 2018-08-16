Slim Forsythe to headline New Kensington Band Blast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh country-swing musician Kevin “Slim” Forsythe calls his music “classic country, mountain gospel, bluegrass and a few originals that stand in those traditions.”

Since the 2014 inductee into America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame is playing without a band (he calls it “Slim Solo”) Aug 19, in his debut at the annual Band Blast charity fundraiser in Memorial Park, New Kensington, he won’t be covering any rockabilly songs.

“I need a drummer for that,” he explains.

Forsythe, an iconic fixture at Nieds Hotel in Lawrenceville, is known for his reverent channeling of Hank Williams Sr. and injecting his own spirit into the classics of Bob Wills, Buck Owens, Johnny Cash, the Stanley Brothers, Merle Haggard, the Carter Family, George Jones, Bill Monroe and Ernest Tubb.

“There is a spirit and a power to that stuff that just knocks me out,” he says.

Slim is the closer

“Slim Forsythe, our closing act, is the major traditional country artist in the tri-state area and that adds another genre to our already eclectic mix,” says Lou Downard, a member of the sponsoring New Kensington/Arnold Social in the Park committee.

Forsythe’s set will begin at 7:30 p.m. Downard books the talent for both Band Blast and the annual Rockin’ Roosevelt festival in Arnold earlier in the summer in Roosevelt Park. The all-day festivals raise funds to help keep both parks open.

“This year, we’re hoping to contribute to the major overhaul to the playground area at Memorial Park,” Downard says. “None of these generous and talented musicians receive a penny and do our functions for their love of music and their love of community.”

Healing in parks

Forsythe says he is happy to be part of the fun and the effort to help keep the park in shape and available for the public. “I think it’s great that people can experience the beauty of God’s creation, and I believe it can bring healing and strength and comfort to people in their daily lives. Public parks can be a big part of that,” he says.

Fans also can see him at Nieds Hotel Sept. 14 in the annual “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” show.

“And Oct. 13 is going to be another one of my ‘Nothin’ But Hank!’ shows where we will go for 40 Hank Williams songs in a row without stopping,” he says.

‘Real’ country music

“Real” country music isn’t an electronically produced, vocal-altering, studio production, says musician Robert Everhart, a founder of the Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame in Iowa.

“It’s ‘real’ with people like Slim Forsythe singing real story songs just as they were written, with sincerity, honesty and from the heart,” Everhart says.

Downard says Band Blast features a line-up that will be “very diverse and very exciting.”

In addition to Forsythe and other returnees, there will be acts new to the festival such as The Gruuve Band (classic rock), Dimwit (hard/classic rock) and Mona Lisa Smile (‘90s grunge alternative rock).

An acoustic tent will feature acts performing during the main stage set changes.

One of the appeals of the event, Downard says, is that adults and children, who can’t get into night clubs and lounges, can enjoy this music together.

Band Blast also will offer children’s activities and food. Seating will be festival-style, with blankets and folding chairs welcome.

Main Stage performers

Noon-12:30 p.m. The Gruuve Band

12:45-1:15 p.m. We’re Almost Home

1:30-2 p.m. Up The River Band

2:15-2:45 p.m. Dimwit

3-3:30 p.m. Mona Lisa Smile

3:45-4:15 p.m. The Shiners

4:30-5 p.m. Flux Capacitor

5:15-5:45 p.m. The Epics

6-6:30 p.m. Soul Raydio

6:45-7:15 p.m. The Rust Project

7:30-8 p.m. Slim Forsythe

Acoustic tent performers

(Performing between main stage acts)

John Melnick

Montana Bob Sweitzer

Jeff Pogas and Kay-Lynn

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.