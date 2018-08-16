Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Musicans, celebrities pay respects to Aretha Franklin

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
FILE AUGUST 16, 2018: It was reported that American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin has died at her home in Detroit at age 76 on August 16, 2018. NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
FILE AUGUST 16, 2018: It was reported that American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin has died at her home in Detroit at age 76 on August 16, 2018. NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Updated 14 hours ago

On Thursday morning, the world lost the Queen of Soul — Aretha Franklin died at the age 76.

The gorgeous, gospel voice behind hits like "I Say a Little Prayer," "Respect," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," succumbed to advanced pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit.

With her passing came an outpouring of sentiment from fellow musicians and celebrities.


President Donald Trump paid tribute this morning:



Fans quickly paid tribute on Hollywood Boulevard.


