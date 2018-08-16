Musicans, celebrities pay respects to Aretha Franklin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Thursday morning, the world lost the Queen of Soul — Aretha Franklin died at the age 76.

The gorgeous, gospel voice behind hits like "I Say a Little Prayer," "Respect," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," succumbed to advanced pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit.

With her passing came an outpouring of sentiment from fellow musicians and celebrities.

I'm sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Let's all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it. Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

President Donald Trump paid tribute this morning:

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

I'm very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Fans quickly paid tribute on Hollywood Boulevard.

Photo of Aretha Franklin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after her death this morning. pic.twitter.com/7V2Z5TPZHG — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) August 16, 2018

Remember when she stepped in last minute for Pavarotti at the Grammys and just shook us all to our core and made us question the universe by singing Nessun Dorma? #RipArethaFranklin https://t.co/Fg5tbxpl9R — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

R.I.P to an all time G.O.A.T. Aretha Franklin! — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) August 16, 2018

#ArethaFranklin THE voice of generations. RIP. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018