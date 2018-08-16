Madonna celebrates 60th birthday
Happy 60th birthday, Madonna!
The iconic singer hasn't been shy about celebrating the big 6-0, posting several photos over the past week leading up to her big day.
3 more Days........... Let us all Eat C A K E!! #birthday #cake #fun #celebrate #blessed . @EllenVUnwerth pic.twitter.com/PLZ78SFYyX— Madonna (@Madonna) August 13, 2018
Today I am wearing C A K E on my head! ! 2 More days................ pic.twitter.com/YUCAi2LMgf— Madonna (@Madonna) August 14, 2018
Woke up like this............ . O N E M O R E D A Y!! pic.twitter.com/AcG9TbkFcx— Madonna (@Madonna) August 15, 2018
In true Madonna fashion, she has teamed up with Facebook for a fundraiser to benefit her Raising Malawi foundation. The foundation provides meals, schools, uniforms and health care to orphans and children in Malawi. The fundraiser will run through Aug. 31.
Every dollar donated to my birthday fundraiser for Home of Hope will be matched by Ripple. !Thank you Ripple for doubling our impact! Support here: https://t.co/c7eqZxHdiq Let's Raise Malawi, let's Raise Home of Hope! Let's show these beautiful children that we care!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AG07wUIj69— Madonna (@Madonna) August 10, 2018
Everyone from loyal fans to Vogue turned to social media to wish the queen of pop a happy birthday and take a look back on some of her iconic moments.
Happy birthday Madonna! Check out our list of her 50 greatest songs https://t.co/fe8ajzixs7 pic.twitter.com/Go21fZraQh— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 16, 2018
Happy birthday to Lady @Madonna !!! I'm 14 years old, dancing and singing in my bedroom and she was just WOW!!! What a force and an inspiration. Enjoy your day Madonna!!!— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 16, 2018
Happy birthday @Madonna . One of the most fascinating, complex and creative women on the planet. I know few people who haven't been influenced by her in some way. If you don't think that includes you, sorry, but she revolutionised the way people discuss sex. Love her! #MadonnaAt60 pic.twitter.com/EMPfPmC55J— Paris Lees (@parislees) August 16, 2018
Happy 60th Birthday to Madonna https://t.co/1aVQLP5qVS— Chris Candeloro (@ChrisCandeloro1) August 16, 2018
25 of @Madonna 's most iconic beauty looks: https://t.co/N2xQPPUBSD— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 16, 2018
Happy birthday @Madonna – 60 years of style pic.twitter.com/WBcFvjNdWQ— BBC Four (@BBCFOUR) August 16, 2018
Happy birthday #Madonna Kiss my darling And I love you ❤ pic.twitter.com/fK6yfkPpv6— Cendres de lune ️ (@jeromereveurxxl) August 15, 2018
