Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Madonna celebrates 60th birthday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
In this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, Madonna performs at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The pop icon will launch her Rebel Heart Tour this fall, which includes more than 60 shows across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
John Shearer/Invision/AP
In this Feb. 8, 2015 photo, Madonna performs at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The pop icon will launch her Rebel Heart Tour this fall, which includes more than 60 shows across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2015 file photo, Madonna arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The pop icon will launch her Rebel Heart Tour this fall, which includes more than 60 shows across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2015 file photo, Madonna arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The pop icon will launch her Rebel Heart Tour this fall, which includes more than 60 shows across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
This 2014 file photo shows Madonna with her son David, left, and her daughter Mercy.
This 2014 file photo shows Madonna with her son David, left, and her daughter Mercy.
Madonna's self titled album, Madonna
Madonna's self titled album, Madonna
Madonna Like a Virgin
Madonna Like a Virgin

Updated 14 hours ago

Happy 60th birthday, Madonna!

The iconic singer hasn't been shy about celebrating the big 6-0, posting several photos over the past week leading up to her big day.

In true Madonna fashion, she has teamed up with Facebook for a fundraiser to benefit her Raising Malawi foundation. The foundation provides meals, schools, uniforms and health care to orphans and children in Malawi. The fundraiser will run through Aug. 31.

Everyone from loyal fans to Vogue turned to social media to wish the queen of pop a happy birthday and take a look back on some of her iconic moments.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me