Music

Big Brothers Big Sisters bring The Clarks to Palace Theatre

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
The Clarks will once again play a fundraising concert at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region. This year’s show is on Oct. 20. Shown above is a photo from the band’s 2017 performance.
Longtime popular regional rockers The Clarks return to the Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in a fundraising show for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region.

The band plays an annual benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters , with all proceeds benefiting mentoring programs supporting children facing adversity in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, according to the theater’s website.

Together since their days as students in the mid-1980s at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, The Clarks continue releasing new music and touring.

Their most recent album is “Madly in Love at the End of the World.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the show and tickets are now on sale at $25 each.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

