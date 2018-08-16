'Elvis dies at 42': Look at Valley News Dispatch front page from 1977

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Elvis Presley died on this day in 1977.

The Valley News Dispatch reported the story with the next day’s edition with the headline “Elvis dies at 42, ‘voice on a gyro’.”

The front page story from The Associated Press started with: “Elvis Presley, the one time truck driver who as a rock ’n’ roll singer was idolized by fans and denounced by preachers as the devil’s tool, is dead of a heart aliment at age 42.”

The story doesn’t say what was meant by “voice on a gyro.”

The other news on the front page included a “GOP fails to pass budget” and “Pickets continue to halt mining.”

Another death on the newspaper front page was of a 48-year-old pear-picker electrocuted when a ladder he was using touched wires in his yard.

The VND also ran a full page of coverage on the inside of the A section, which featured several photos, including a “Through the years” look at the singer at different periods of his career.

Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977 at Graceland, his mansion outside Memphis.

He was born was born in Tupelo, Miss., on Jan. 8, 1935 and moved to Memphis when he was 13. His first hit was “Heartbreak Hotel” in 1956. He released 45 records.

While 41 years ago it took a day to publish the news, today news gets shared quickly online.

There’s anofficial Elvis Twitter page which posted a photo today:

He broke the rules, broke records, and became a King. Today we remember the one and only Elvis Presley. #ElvisForever pic.twitter.com/cOievQ9ZzB — Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) August 16, 2018

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.