Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tributes set for two area theaters

Rex Rutkoski | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
Lights Out will perform Aug. 16 at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin and Aug. 17 at the Casino Theatre in Vandergrift.
Lights Out will perform Aug. 16 at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin and Aug. 17 at the Casino Theatre in Vandergrift.
Lights Out will sing the songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at back-to-back Westmoreland County shows.
Lights Out will sing the songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at back-to-back Westmoreland County shows.

Updated 4 hours ago

August really isn’t Frankie Valli month locally — even though it may seem like it.

Tributes to Valli and the Four Seasons will be staged by the national touring group Lights Out in back-to-back Westmoreland County shows Aug 16 at the Lamp Theatre, Irwin, and Aug. 17 at the Casino Theatre, Vandergrift.

Then six days later, on Aug.23, Frankie Valli himself will perform in Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.

Timeless sounds

“Music like this is timeless. It has a great melody, great harmonies, and good stories. Anyone can be brought back to a time in their life where this music and the story apply,” says Rob Fleishman, one of the members of Lights Out.

The quartet that has been together for 20 years since coming together in Delaware as an a cappella group.

Interesting origins

“We started doing our Valli tribute because our agent booked us for a show before we had the show created. He asked us if we would be interested in doing a Frankie Valli show,” Fleishman says. “We said, ‘Sure,’ and he said, ‘Good, because you are booked for one in six months.’ ”

Popular with fans

This will be Lights Out’s fourth time at the Lamp and its debut at the Casino, although the group performed at the Italian festival in Vandergrift several years ago.

“People who see the show for the first time can expect great songs, sounds, choreography, humor, and a lead singer, Chad Moroz, who, if you close your eyes, you would think that it’s a young Frankie Valli himself,” Fleishman says.

A musical icon

“I love performing the songs of such a musical icon. They bring back a lot of memories for people and I enjoy seeing their faces when I go into the audience and sing directly to them,” Moroz says. “The songs are just iconic and bring people to an exact time in their lives. I’ve seen people laugh and cry when we perform them.”

What to expect

The live experience is different at every show.

“We never know how the audience will react to different things we do to interact with them. That makes the show fresh and new every time,” Fleishman says.

Everyone welcome

Members of Lights Out can see all ages in the audience.

“It’s a family friendly show and with the Broadway hit, “The Jersey Boys,” the age range of our audience has really opened up,” Fleishman says. “In fact, one of our biggest fans is an 8-year old little boy named Spencer.”

He believes a new generation is embracing this music.

“It’s great music, with clean lyrics that an entire family can listen to together. It’s danceable music and, with our group being so young, it allows us to connect with a younger concert-goer.”

With their lead singer sounding just like Valli, it would appear that they are imitating the originals, Fleishman says.

“However, we are doing our best to capture the essence of the Four Seasons and all of their great songs and choreography while making sure our own personalities shine through,” he says.

“We start at the beginning and work our way through the decades of their music with some surprises woven into our show.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me