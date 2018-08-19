Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform 'Don't go Breaking My Heart' at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Over a dozen people were injured, Saturday, Aug. 18 and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma casino says 14 people suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.

Kym Koch-Thompson, spokeswoman for the WinStar World Casino and Resort, says the concertgoers were treated at the scene following Saturday’s storm, then taken to hospitals in Oklahoma and Texas. She says they were all treated for minor injuries and released. The casino in Thackerville is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

The casino says a storm packing winds of up to 80 mph (128 kph) struck the venue about 5:30 p.m. and blew down entrance trusses on about 150 concertgoers who didn’t heed earlier evacuation warnings.

Koch-Thompson says the concert was postponed. A new date hasn’t yet been set.

