Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its 20th anniversary holiday tour to Pittsburgh

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2018, which includes a stop on Dec. 28 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh’s Uptown.
Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2018, which includes a stop on Dec. 28 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh’s Uptown.
Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2018, which includes a stop on Dec. 28 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh’s Uptown.
Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2018, which includes a stop on Dec. 28 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh’s Uptown.

Updated 20 hours ago

Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2018, which includes a stop on Dec. 28 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh’s Uptown.

This holiday tradition, presented by Hallmark Channel, includes the orchestra’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious, abandoned theater, is set to begin on Nov. 14 with a visit to 65 cities across North America.

This year’s tour will feature fan favorites “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”

A portions of every ticket sold will benefit local charities. To date, more than $15 million has been raised.

On Sept. 28, Rhino Entertainment will release a 20th anniversary edition of “The Christmas Attic,” on CD ($15.98) and digitally. A vinyl version of the release will be available Nov. 23 ($31.98).

Fans can sign up for exclusive access to the best tickets ( http://tso.tmverifiedfan.com ) before they go on sale to the general public on Sept. 14.

Details: http://trans-siberian.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me