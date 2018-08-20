Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its 20th anniversary holiday tour to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2018, which includes a stop on Dec. 28 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh’s Uptown.

This holiday tradition, presented by Hallmark Channel, includes the orchestra’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious, abandoned theater, is set to begin on Nov. 14 with a visit to 65 cities across North America.

This year’s tour will feature fan favorites “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”

A portions of every ticket sold will benefit local charities. To date, more than $15 million has been raised.

On Sept. 28, Rhino Entertainment will release a 20th anniversary edition of “The Christmas Attic,” on CD ($15.98) and digitally. A vinyl version of the release will be available Nov. 23 ($31.98).

Fans can sign up for exclusive access to the best tickets ( http://tso.tmverifiedfan.com ) before they go on sale to the general public on Sept. 14.

Details: http://trans-siberian.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.