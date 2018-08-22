Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Lost Mick Jagger-Carly Simon duet found after more than 45 years

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
A lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45 years after it was first recorded, apparently in 1972, with Jagger and Simon seemingly sitting together at a piano and singing a slow love ballad thought to be named “Fragile.”
A lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45 years after it was first recorded, apparently in 1972, with Jagger and Simon seemingly sitting together at a piano and singing a slow love ballad thought to be named “Fragile.”

Updated 5 hours ago

LONDON — A lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45 years after it was first recorded.

The song, apparently never heard in public, appears to have been recorded in 1972 and was found recently on a tape owned by Rolling Stones collector Matt Lee.

Believed to be named "Fragile," at least according to Rolling Stones fan websites, the song is a slow love ballad that has Jagger and Simon seemingly sitting together at a piano and singing.

Simon spoke about the lost duet in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine about two years ago, saying the tape of the recording had been lost for decades.

"We had this little back and forth at the piano for about an hour," Simon says in the Rolling Stone interview, published Nov. 29, 2016, according to the magazine's website. She also sang a line of the song from memory, "Funny, funny, funny, funny, funny, How love can make you cry."

That matches with Lee's recording, except Jagger and Simon appear to sing "change" instead of "cry." Jagger does most of the singing, with Simon adding some harmonies.

When the song ends, a female voice believed to be Simon's gasps: "Good song."

Simon and Jagger worked together in 1972 when the Rolling Stones frontman supposedly sang backup vocals on Simon's hit "You're So Vain." For many years, it was thought that Jagger was the subject of that song, but Simon has denied that.

Lee, an entrepreneur from London, declined to say where the tape of the song came from. But he said Wednesday that he sent a digital copy of the song to Rolling Stone magazine because they promised to give it to Simon.

"I'm not doing it for the money," Lee said. "I'm a collector. My motive for sending it to Rolling Stone was to pass it to Carly."

Representatives from the Rolling Stones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the song will be new to most listeners, it is not completely unknown to hardcore Stones fans. But it's not exactly easy to find, either.

A snippet of the song, with its passage of Jagger repeatedly singing, "It's funny, funny, funny," is briefly heard in a scene in the publicly unreleased documentary about the 1972 Rolling Stones tour of America. The name of the film is obscene in itself, stemming from the obscene name of an obscene song the band recorded a few years earlier to fulfill a recording contract they didn't want to actually fulfill.

In cleaner terms, and as a hint to the name of the tour movie, that song is often referred to as "Schoolboy Blues."

The new finding comes two years after another previously unheard Rolling Stones song was uncovered. That song, "No One Loves You More Than Me," is believed to have been recorded in 1964 and was found in 2016. The tape of that song was reportedly sold at auction.

The Rolling Stones, who wrapped up a tour of Britain and Europe in July, have said they are working on a new studio album. A short video clip of Jagger playing a guitar was posted on his Instagram account over the weekend.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me