Music

Westmoreland Symphony names longtime member as new board president

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra principal percussionist Michael Matteo has been named the president of the symphony’s board of directors.
Updated 3 hours ago

Longtime Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra member Michael Matteo has been named the new president of the symphony’s board of directors.

Matteo has served on the board since 2015. As the organization’s 18 th president, he replaces James Cook, who served as board president since 2016 and remains an active board member.

A lifelong musician, Matteo joined the symphony in 2001 and is now the principal percussionist.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from Duquesne University. He taught for 14 years in the Hempfield School District and has served as a principal in the Gateway School District since 2010.

Matteo is also member of EBT Jazz, a musical group that performs throughout the region.

“Having Michael serve as our board president paired with his musical expertise and long commitment to the WSO is invaluable,” Executive Director Endicott Reindl said in a release. “I look forward to working with him this season to grow the orchestra and create positive-minded community experiences.”

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 50 th Anniversary in 2018-2019 season.

“It’s my pleasure to take over the role of president for this organization during this anniversary season,” he said in the release. “As a percussionist in the orchestra, I’ve had a front-row seat to the exceptional leadership and brilliant musicianship of this orchestra. I look forward to leading the symphony to even greater accomplishments.”

Plans for the 50 th season include four classical concerts, “Home for the Holidays” in December and “The Music of John Williams” in May. This year also marks the 25 th anniversary of “The Nutcracker” featuring the Laurel Ballet.

Upcoming special events include a new Fall Twilight Tastings in October, Spring Rhapsody on May 18 and the annual Hat Luncheon on June 8.

Details: westmorelandsymphony.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

